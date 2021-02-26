A business that specialises in professional CV writing is on a mission to help people get back into work and help kickstart the economy by providing a free CV Review service.







Professional CV Writing was founded in 2012 by Claire Lyon and works with job seekers who are seeking guidance on their career, their next move, salary negotiations and many other supporting services.







Now, with many thousands of CVs written for their global client base, Claire wants to help the UK’s workers find a promotion, change of direction or perhaps a new role, as the economy begins to recover from the pandemic.







‘The UK economy is at a crucial juncture, explains Claire, ‘and we want to play our own small part in helping to get people back to work. We are not solely a professional CV writing service, far from it in fact but we know that this is often the first hurdle for many people.







‘Some people find it difficult to ‘sell themselves’ in an interview but many people also find the process of compiling their CV very tricky. We have written tens of thousands of CVs and yes, there is a knack to it. So we thought what better way to help than to offer a CV Review service for free that is both informative and helpful to help people get back on the hunt for their next role?







Professional CV Writing’s free CV Review service covers 8 key areas that generally pass or fail an application. These results are based on both ATS (applicant tracking software) and recruiter expectations:







Presentation and Layout



Profile Strength



Key Words/Skills



CV Language



Accomplishments



Descriptive or Achievement Led



Defined or overly bullet-pointed



The review then summarises with the key 8th driver, a look at the predicted ATS score. ATS is a robot that sifts through all the CVs looking for a match with the vacancy requirements, it is used by job boards and most recruiters to initially shortlist candidates to the next stage in the process



Claire concludes;







‘We are based here in the UK across four offices (Norfolk, London, Bristol and Manchester) and our team work with us directly, which not only means continuity of service for our clients but also a very firm grasp on the challenges that many candidates are facing right now.







‘Hopefully our professional eye and combined years of experience will make the crucial difference for someone out there who needs a fresh pair of eyes to help give them a fresh start.’





Contact greg@pressforattention.com 07791 855 938