London, 2nd March, 2021 - Aqilla, the cloud finance and accounting software specialist, has been selected by Octopus Energy, the energy tech disruptor, to supply its online accounting solution to deliver the combination of simplicity and cloud-based agility that keeps pace with the company’s changing needs and rapid growth.



With over 1.9 million domestic energy customers, and adding 50,000 more each month, Octopus Energy chose Aqilla as it offered a streamlined process and strong user experience, alongside best-in-class report editing and query building enabling real time publishing. With the ability to deliver management reports simply, with views at both summary and detail level, a web-based dashboard also makes it easy for authorised staff to view data at an instant, at any time, from anywhere.



Octopus Energy is committed to sustainable practices, both through its customer offering and also, within its workplace culture. Aqilla supports minimising the use of paper by bringing the bulk of documentation, processes and reporting online, and making them easily accessible throughout the business. Aqilla’s flexibility also means they can work closely with Octopus to automate processes and keep tasks moving swiftly, with minimal business disruption.



Aqilla offers full accrual-based accounting, extensive budgeting, forecast and commitment control features combined with an enterprise class, robust general ledger system that includes full workflow approval and data audit features make it an attractive choice for commercial and governmental organisations wishing to deliver faster business benefits and reduce cost.



“Aqilla’s simplicity and strong user experience combines well with the availability of extra reporting functionality that’s there if we need it,” commented Genny Wu, Finance Manager at Octopus Energy. “But the best thing about Aqilla is its flexibility. The business is growing and there are a lot of demands and requirements on the reporting-side. The system is flexible enough that I can quickly adapt the reports to my current needs and generate the data I need, which is extremely useful.”



Aqilla CEO Hugh Scantlebury commented: “Aqilla was designed to meet the needs of agile, fast growth organisations like Octopus Energy who want the insight, flexibility and control that only a cloud-native accounting and finance solution like ours can deliver. It’s great to see our technology do so much to improve employee experience as well as play a part in minimising impact on the environment.”



Octopus Energy Group was launched in 2016 with a vision of using technology to make the green energy revolution affordable whilst transforming customer experiences. Its domestic energy arm already serves over 1.9 million customers with cheaper greener power, through Octopus Energy, M&S Energy, Affect Energy, London Power and Co-op Energy.



Octopus Energy for Business manages over 25,000 customers with proprietary energy offerings. Octopus Electric Vehicles is helping make clean transport cheaper and easier, and Octopus Energy Services is bringing smart products to thousands of homes.



All of these are made possible by OEG's tech arm, Kraken Technologies, which offers a proprietary, in-house platform based on advanced data and machine learning capabilities, Kraken automates much of the energy supply chain to allow outstanding service and efficiency as the world transitions to a decentralised, decarbonised energy system. This technology has been licensed to support over 17 million accounts worldwide, through deals with Good Energy, E.ON energy and Origin Energy.



In December 2020, Octopus Energy Group was valued at over $2 billion after closing its second investment round of the year led by international energy companies Tokyo Gas and Origin Energy. With operations in the US, Japan, Germany, New Zealand and Australia, Octopus Energy Group's mission to drive the affordable green revolution is going global.



Aqilla is a mid-market, “designed for Cloud”, Accounting / Postmodern ERP solution that sits above the well-known entry level SME products such as Xero, Quickbooks and Sage. It has the capabilities of products like SunSystems (Infor FMS), SAP Business One, Netsuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Intacct and many others but at a fraction of the complexity and cost.



With full accrual-based accounting, extensive budgeting, forecast and commitment control features combined with an enterprise class, robust general ledger system that includes full workflow approval and data audit features - Aqilla is an attractive choice for commercial and governmental organisations wishing to deliver faster business benefits and reduce cost.



