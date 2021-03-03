Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has bolstered its offshore consenting team in Ireland with the appointment of three new team members: Eoghan Tuite - Principal Consultant, Ciara Gilligan - Senior Environmental Consultant, and Daniel Lazell - Senior Environmental Consultant.



These new appointments underpin Natural Power’s commitment to developing offshore wind projects in support of meeting Ireland’s renewable energy target of 70% renewable electricity and 5GW of offshore wind by 2030. This additional resource will enable the business to focus on consenting its growing pipeline of offshore projects, with current involvement in seven projects at various stages of development in Ireland.



Seán Manley, Country Director for Natural Power Ireland, said: “Offshore wind energy development is at the heart of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan. We are currently delivering planning and environmental services on up to 4.8GW of projects in Ireland and the skills and experience of these new team members complement our existing development team in Ireland and wider global offshore team, adding bandwidth to support the increasing demand for expertise in the market.”



Eoghan Tuite joins from EirGrid plc. where he was senior lead engineer responsible for managing the offshore and onshore development activities of the €1bn Celtic Interconnector project, which is a 575km HVDC electricity interconnector between Ireland and France.



Ciara Gilligan joins from TechWorks Marine and has extensive experience in environmental consultancy work for aquaculture, renewable energy, wastewater treatment schemes, and urban projects.



Daniel Lazell joins from the subsea service provider Hydromaster and has vast experience in the marine environment having worked on projects in Ireland and globally, including eight years spent in the UAE and Indonesia.



To discuss a project with the team in Ireland, contact sayhello@naturalpower.com or call the Dublin office on +353 (0) 169 713 44



About Natural Power



Natural Power is an independent consultancy and service provider that supports a global client base in the effective delivery of a wide range of renewable projects including onshore wind, solar, renewable heat, energy storage and offshore technologies. It has a global reach, employing more than 400 staff across 12 international offices. Its experience extends across all phases of the project lifecycle from initial feasibility, through construction to operations and throughout all stages of the transaction cycle.



www.naturalpower.com

www.linkedin.com/company/natural-power

www.twitter.com/Natural_Power

www.instagram.com/naturalpowerrenewables