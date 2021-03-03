London, UK, 3rd March, 2021 – UK-based banking software provider, DPR, has announced its latest technical partnership with Six Degrees as it continues to expand its Microsoft Azure integration.



The new partnership adds additional strength to DPR's existing Azure hosting and managed services. It leverages Six Degrees' cloud pedigree, security capabilities and track record in working with the financial services sector to provide DPR clients with performance, agility, security and cost benefits across the DPR applications.



DPR is committed to improving client experience and ensuring its clients remain at the forefront of the banking sector. The group has invested heavily in developing its technologies and expanding its Azure offering, including becoming a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), to deliver Origination and Servicing of Mortgages, Savings and Loans as a fully managed service.



Richard Marsh, Client Infrastructure and Services Director, DPR, said: "The market demand for Cloud hosting has changed significantly in the last two years. Speed of deployment, security, and converged service demand is increasing. We need multiple partners to meet our customers' objectives and deliver on time; our latest project has demonstrated our Cloud hosting abilities.”



Richard continued: “As DPR becomes the prime hosting partner for new and existing clients, it is vital we extend our technology base into the Microsoft Azure technology stack and use the true benefits of cloud. We are re-architecting our product suite towards cloud-native applications and strengthening our security and service stance. Six Degrees brings a ‘best of breed’ approach with an excellent depth of Microsoft-focused engineering skills and services to compliment the DPR hosting services, and we are delighted to have them as a partner."



UK Financial Institutions such as Redwood Bank, The Cambridge Building Society and Castle Trust Bank are already taking advantage of DPR's cloud computing services within Azure.



Trevor Tannenbaum, Head of IT & Change, The Cambridge Building Society, commented: "DPR executed their plan perfectly; all key milestones were delivered on time. Now we are live on Microsoft Azure we are starting to see the benefits – the capabilities now available for operational resilience are key for the Society. The flexibility it offers will enable us to manage growth and reduce our overnight processes to allow customers full access to their accounts throughout the day."



As an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider and Gold Partner with multiple security accreditations including ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials Plus and its own in-house cyber practice, Six Degrees is trusted by DPR to manage its Azure services in a manner that maintains the uptime, performance and security of its software. Six Degrees' automation and development capabilities allow DPR to deliver consistent services to its clients, quicker than ever.



David Howson, CEO, Six Degrees, said: "Six Degrees is trusted by a number of leading software providers to deliver the secure cloud foundations that support the delivery of their software in a secure, high performance and always-on manner. We are proud to partner with DPR, an innovative and trusted provider to the finance sector, and we believe we are the perfect partner to ensure the continuing success of the DPR proposition in the UK."



Janet Jones, Head of Industry Strategy, UK, Financial Services, Microsoft, said: “DPR and Six Degrees benefit from the automation and development capabilities available through Microsoft Azure. We are pleased to see this integration already delivering tangible benefits to DPR’s clients.”



-ends-



About DPR

DPR, part of DPR Group, provides an end-to-end (origination and servicing), multi-channel, fully integrated software platform delivering a range of solutions for Mortgages, Savings, Loans, Equity Release, Short Term Lending (STL), Commercial Real Estate (CRE) and Second Charge.



Our award-winning solutions and services are trusted by more UK institutions than any other technology provider including established and challenger banks, building societies and specialist lenders alike.



We have over 20 years' experience in the market, meaning we deliver subject matter, as well as technical, expertise and build a partnership with our clients to deliver unrivalled customer experience and operational excellence. DPR is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP).

For more information, visit: www.dpr.co.uk



About Six Degrees. Beyond Cloud.

Six Degrees is a leading secure cloud provider, with more than 15 years of experience serving 2,000+ clients across a broad range of industries including retail, manufacturing, financial services, legal and public sector.



Our depth of expertise is matched by our range of capabilities, as we go beyond delivering the best cloud infrastructure in the UK to also help clients maximise their productivity and efficiency. From virtual desktop solutions, through connectivity products like SD-WAN, to our next-generation voice, video and messaging services, we support clients on every step of their digital journey.



For more information, visit www.6dg.co.uk