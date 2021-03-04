LONDON (4 March 2021) — The April issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) focuses on Greece, a destination on many travellers’ minds this year. Stretching from the lakes and wine country of Macedonia down to the fortified castles and scenic peninsulas of the Peloponnese, we explore the stories, sights and experiences of the Greek mainland. This is the country’s cultural lodestar, around which the nation’s 6,000 islands orbit; home to exquisite classical ruins, world-class hiking, rich wildlife, sun-drenched coastlines and the vibrant cities of Athens and Thessaloniki.



Destinations: Tracking the wildebeest’s Great Migration in Tanzania; uncovering Venice’s ancient crafts and traditions; exploring the vibrant art and eclectic cuisine of Honolulu; and planning a long weekend in Bakewell. Elsewhere, we look at rewilding and the conservation successes flourishing across the UK.



Other stories this issue include Taipei, Quito and Dunedin.



Smart Traveller: New luxury train journeys for 2021; quirky, single-suite hotels in Copenhagen; a drive through Essex’s foodie heartland; palatial new pads in the Loire Valley; and a coastal escape in North Devon.



Author Series: Nadia Owusu on Ethiopia.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on where to go for a coastal, self-catering break in the UK this summer, what to do about soon-to-expire airline vouchers, and how to safely book an overseas trip this year. Meanwhile, the infographic celebrates 70 years of the UK’s national parks, and Hot Topic looks at the prospect of vaccination passports.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £4.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



