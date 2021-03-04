Chaser, the global credit control automation platform and service provider, today announced the official launch of outsourced credit control services to help businesses remove the burden and worry of tracking and chasing their invoices. This helps businesses improve their cash flow, reduce days sales outstanding and minimise the amount of time spent on manual and administrative tasks in accounts receivable management.



While many small or medium sized businesses have a financial manager or controller, they rarely have the scale to justify a full-time credit controller. Many people feel awkward about chasing their customers to pay on time, and as a result it simply isn't done. Good credit control requires specialist skills together with the right systems and processes. Regular, polite contact with customers ensures that any issues are identified and resolved before the payment becomes due.



Chaser’s Outsourced Credit Control Services deliver a full credit control service from confirming there are no issues with the invoice, sending payment reminder emails, setting up workflows for consistent communication with customers to ensure faster invoice payment, through to providing debt recovery services where necessary



The credit control solutions largely support small and medium businesses from different industry sectors, like creative agencies, recruitment firms, construction companies or startups that lack time and resources to carry out their credit control in-house and that don’t need a full time credit controller.



Mark Robertson, Chief Revenue Officer said: "We founded our outsourced credit control service after identifying a strong need from our customers for more support in better managing their credit control function. As a dedicated extension to their finance team, we’re there to help build better relationships, reduce debtor days and crucially, remove the stress of ‘not knowing’ if and when something will get paid. Communication has been identified as the most critical factor in successful credit control, and our team of credit controllers are here to ensure constructive dialogue between our customers and their debtors lead to positive outcomes.”



For more information, visit the Chaser website.



MEDIA CONTACT:

marketing@chaserhq.com



ABOUT CHASER

Chaser Technologies Limited helps small and mid-size businesses get paid sooner with its award-winning payment chasing automation platform, debt collections services and outsourced credit control services. Since launching in 2014, Chaser has been dedicated to solving this late payment problem for all businesses that sell on payment terms. By sending automatic and intelligent reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over GBP 3 billion in overdue invoices.

Chaser was named the Accounting Excellence ‘Cloud App of the Year’ three years in a row (2017, 2018, and 2019), Xero’s ‘App Partner of the Year’ (2016), and App Partner of the Month (August 2019).



https://www.chaserhq.com/

https://twitter.com/chaser_hq

https://www.linkedin.com/company/chaser/

https://www.facebook.com/ChaserAR