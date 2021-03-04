Osirium (AIM: OSI.L), the UK’s leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) company, has announced a new level of protection for powerful administrator accounts with the addition of Osirium Automation to its Osirium PAM offering. With immediate effect, both new and existing Osirium PAM customers will be able to use the new automation capabilities at no additional charge.



With privileged credentials involved in over 80% of security breaches, organisations rely on Osirium PAM’s innovative technology to protect their infrastructure against internal and external security breaches. Osirium Automation is a unique solution for automating IT and business processes that traditionally require expert skills. By hiding the complexity and need for specialist technical knowledge, processes can now be securely delegated and accelerated.



“Bringing the two offerings together delivers multiple benefits. It’s all about ‘Getting IT work done’,” explained Osirium CEO David Guyatt. “Osirium has always had the ability to securely automate tasks requiring privileged access, and now Osirium Automation takes this to the next level. For some, the value comes from frequent, repetitive IT processes that nevertheless require privileged credentials, like adding users to groups in Active Directory, stopping and starting servers, or account discovery. For others, the benefit will be in automating complex, multi-system processes like managing recertification, advanced network configuration, or onboarding new employees.”



With automation, significant cost and time-savings can be achieved. An early adopter in the financial services sector said, “We had a regular and necessary task that used to take at least half a day to complete. With Osirium Automation, we can now do the same task seven or eight times every day.”



Osirium Technologies plc (AIM: OSI) is a leading UK-based cybersecurity software vendor delivering Privileged Access Management (PAM), Privileged Endpoint Management (PEM) and Osirium Automation solutions that are uniquely simple to deploy and maintain.



With privileged credentials involved in over 80% of security breaches, customers rely on Osirium PAM’s innovative technology to secure their critical infrastructure by controlling 3rd party access, protecting against insider threats, and demonstrating rigorous compliance. Osirium Automation delivers time and cost savings by automating complex, multi-system processes securely, allowing them to be delegated to Help Desk engineers or end-users and to free up specialist IT resources. The Osirium PEM solution balances security and productivity by removing risky local administrator rights from users, while at the same time allowing escalated privileges for specific applications.



Founded in 2008 and with its headquarters in Reading, UK, the Group was admitted to AIM in April 2016. For further information please visit www.osirium.com.



