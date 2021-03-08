Luxury Castle Hire - Where your Dream becomes a Reality
Brand Statement
We are a hospitality business that specializes in ensuring that our customers can enjoy a different reality to their norm, that is in the form of enjoying the luxuries that a castle has to offer.
Background
Luxury Castle Hire is committed in ensuring that we maintain a high level of service for customers who are seeking to benefit from any of the over 150 castles we have available in our portfolio. We understand the routine of life and we are passionate about making sure that your stay will be memorable.
Why hire a Castle?
We understand that hiring a castle may initially seem outlandish, however when there are significant life events to celebrate or the booking a company retreat to think about, something unforgettable should be considered and that is the nature of what we provide. Helping to foster greater company comradery within your organization or providing great conversation matter for attendees to your significant life event.
Why Luxury Castle Hire?
We have been in business since 1960 as a result we are knowledgeable about the nature of the service we provide, ensuring a demand specific service to the need our customers have.
Amazing Rentals For Amazing Events
We offer:
LUXURY PROPERTIES
HIRE A CASTLE
HIRE A VILLA
HIRE AN ISLAND
HIRE A CHALET
For
SPECIAL OCASSIONS such as:
FATHERS DAY
MURDER MYSTERY EXPERIENCE
PAMPER PACKAGES
KIDS BIRTHDAY PARTIES AT LUXURY CASTLE HIRE
ALL ANNIVERSARIES
HALLOWEEN EVENTS 2021
VALENTINE'S DAY
LUXURY STAG PARTY
HEN PARTY
BABY SHOWERS
CELEBRATE YOUR BIG BIRTHDAY
CORPORATE EVENTS
GRADUATION IN A CASTLE
CHRISTMAS FESTIVITIES
NEW YEAR 2022
WEDDINGS
HONEYMOON
#Covid19 We Are Taking Bookings As Normal On Our Site. All properties Are Available And Taking Bookings For All Accommodation.
We are also providing luxury isolation staycations in style at most of our properties worldwide.
We are providing discounts for all bookings in 2021 to 2025
Luxury Castle Hire
Media City UK,
Manchester
M50 2EQ
https://www.luxurycastlehire.co.uk
info@luxurycastlehire.co.uk
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Student Property Shop in the following categories: Children & Teenagers, Men's Interest, Entertainment & Arts, Leisure & Hobbies, Home & Garden, Women's Interest & Beauty, Environment & Nature, Sport, Consumer Technology, Motoring, Food & Drink, Personal Finance, Business & Finance, Travel, Education & Human Resources, Media & Marketing, Retail & Fashion, Computing & Telecoms, Construction & Property, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.