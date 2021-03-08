Whether you are planning a significant event or a short break when it is finally safe to do so, you will probably want to make sure it is as unforgettable as possible.



And one company believes it has the perfect solution to make your dreams a reality - a stay in a luxury castle.



Manchester-based Luxury Castle Hire has over 150 castles available in its portfolio which can be booked for any occasion, from significant life events such as birthdays, anniversaries and graduations, to corporate events, pamper days and romantic getaways.



The company states that "each one of our castles is an epitome of opulence, luxury and magnificence". We took a look through the list of venues and picked out a few that caught our eye.



Carlowrie Castle, near Edinburgh

Just eight miles west of Scotland’s capital city, this privately-owned 18th Century Baronial castle has only ever been in the hands of two families in its 162-year history, and is nestled among 32 acres of formal gardens and woodland.



Langley Castle, Northumberland

Langley Castle Hotel is a 14th Century castle, nestling in the Northumbrian valley of the South Tyne. Built in 1350, during the reign of Edward III, the castle has retained its architectural integrity and is regarded as one of the few Medieval fortified castle hotels in England.



Swinton Park Castle, Yorkshire

Owned by the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s, and the ancestral seat of the Earl of Swinton, this beautiful castle in the Yorkshire Dales is set amongst an extensive 200 acre estate.



Culzean Castle, Ayrshire

Perhaps one of Scotland's most famous castles, this incredible cliff-top fortress on the west coast of Scotland was designed by Robert Adam in the late 1800s and includes rooms where General Eisenhower stayed while president of the USA.



Thornbury Castle, Gloucestershire

The only Tudor castle to be open as a hotel, Thornbury Castle, close to Bristol and Bath, allows you to retrace the steps of King Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn, as you walk along corridors and through grounds they once explored.



Traquair Castle, Scottish Borders

Located near Peebles, around 30 miles south of Edinburgh, this unique property was originally owned by the kings of Scotland and later became the home of the Earls of Traquair. It is claimed to be the oldest inhabited house in Scotland.



Eastnor Castle, Herefordshire

First built around 1820, this huge and imposing castle is located near the historic town of Ledbury, nestled at the foot of the dramatic Malvern Hills.



Leeds Castle, Kent

Looking like it came straight out of a fairy-tale book as it rises majestically out of its surrounding moat, the castle is encircled by 500 acres of breathtaking gardens and parkland and has been impressing people for centuries from when it was first built as a Norman stronghold by the half-brother of William the Conqueror, to a Tudor palace owned by Henry VIII and then as a private residence.



By Gordon Holmes





