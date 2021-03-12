Fashion Buying Group has launched the new collection of designer salwar kameez. The company has stated that its new range is available in plethora of designs and shades. The company has further said that its new range is developed as per latest fashion trends.



Providing details about the new launched collection, the company has said that its new collection of Designer Salwar Kameez comprises of anarkali suits, casual suits and a line suits. At the launch, the marketing director of the company Mr. Jason Bell has stated that the new launched range is specially created as per the latest fashion trends of the ramp. He has further added that the collection is available in plethora of designs and shades.



Disclosing further details about the new launched collection, Mr. Bell has said that the offered collection is available in three variants. He further said that their designing team has used varied color combinations in adding panache to their collections. He further added that the offered range is available in a wide array of color combinations.



Mr. Bell further says that their Designer Salwar Kameez collection also contain appealing artwork of embroidery. He has further stated that the designing team of the company has used decorative items like beads, sequins and stones while making their collection more appealing. “The handmade embroidery artwork is used along the borders as well as on the neckline to offer fascinating appearance to the collection”, Mr. Bell further adds. He also said that the use of embroidery in the collection has made their collection perfect to wear on the auspicious occasions like wedding ceremonies, parties and various other festive occasions.



Providing details about the fabric, Mr. Bell has stated that their offered range of Designer Salwar Kameez is available in cotton, crepe & silk fabric. He has further stated that the company has developed its collection using excellent quality fabric so that the wearers get complete comfort and flexibility.



Mr. Bell has said that Fashion Buying Group is offering tremendous discount at the new launched collection. He has further said that for the convenience of the buyers, the company is offering the range at pocket friendly rates.



About Company

Fashion Buying Group is a globally recognized ethnic wear manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor. Our comprehensive range of clothing includes designer salwar kameez suits, designer sarees, designer lehenga, gown and kurtis. The company is offering its products at affordable rates. We are offering global shipping of our products.



At Fashion Buying Group it’s all about interpreting trends and making them accessible for our customer. Sourcing suppliers from all around the world means we can buy in to new trends quickly.



The Fashion Buying Group are always looking for new manufacturers and suppliers of ethnic garments from India and Pakistan, and in 2021 are expanding by investing £150 Milion in setting up a textile factory in Pakistan around Lahore, Islamabad or Faisalabad and investing over £100 Million in India, Surat.



info@FashionBuyingGroup.co.uk

http://www.FashionBuyingGroup.co.uk