Mayfair Sculpture Trail | 2 – 27 June 2021

Mayfair Art Weekend | Friday 25 - Sunday 27 June 2021



Mayfair Art Weekend, the annual celebration of the world’s internationally renowned gallery district, will take place this summer from Friday 25 – Sunday 27 June 2021. Inviting audiences back to see art in real life, the extended programme launches with the second Mayfair Sculpture Trail, a Mayfair Art Weekend collaboration with Art in Mayfair, 2 – 27 June. The celebrated Gallery HOP! will take place on Friday 25 June with galleries staying open until 8pm, followed by a full weekend of free talks, tours, performances and family activities.



Since 2014 independent galleries across Mayfair have united for Mayfair Art Weekend, presenting an unrivalled opportunity for art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in London’s vibrant hub of creativity and craftsmanship, and to engage with the internationally diverse offering of free exhibitions and art events. For many, the eighth edition in June 2021 will provide the first opportunity to come face to face with art in real life for over a year.



Mayfair galleries will also present sculptures beyond their gallery walls for the second Mayfair Sculpture Trail, a Mayfair Art Weekend collaboration with Art in Mayfair. Throughout the month of June visitors can discover sculptures on New Bond Street, Cork Street, and in Burlington Arcade, Grosvenor Square and Berkeley Square. Along the way, you can listen to a free audio guide, 2 – 27 June.



The Gallery HOP! on Friday 25 June, 6-8pm will continue to be a highlight, kick-starting the weekend, with a special late night viewing of all the partner galleries, animating the streets of Mayfair with open access to a wide audience of art devotees, young artists, and collectors.



On Sunday 27 June family activities will be run in the galleries, as well as the second May Fair Art Weekend Showreel hosted by partners, The May Fair Hotel, in their world renowned May Fair Theatre.



The inaugural Mayfair Gallery Publication Award took place in November 2020, and this component of the Mayfair Art Weekend extended programme will take place in the autumn of 2021. The 2020 winning publication, selected by writer and critic Hettie Judah, the RA Magazine’s editor Sam Phillips, and Apollo Magazine’s editor Thomas Marks, was Robilant + Voena’s ‘Ugo Mulas: Creative Intersections’. All nominated publications are available to browse in The Drawing Room at Brown’s Hotel during Mayfair Art Weekend.



The full programme of live events, ranging from talks, tours, workshops, performances and family friendly activities, will be announced on the Mayfair Art Weekend website in June and will be planned in line with government guidelines.





Looking back on Mayfair Art Weekend in 2020



In October 2020 Mayfair galleries and the Royal Academy of Arts proved they could adapt to changing government guidelines and Mayfair Art Weekend went ahead with the volunteers standing out in their green masks. With a focus on self-guided trails through a printed programme and the SMARTIFY app, it gave local visitors an opportunity to engage with art in between lockdowns. In a year of firsts, as well as the inaugural Mayfair Sculpture Trail, and the May Fair Showreel, 2020 saw the inclusion of artists’ studios at 48 Brook Street, with Mayfair Art Weekend providing a chance for visitors to explore the complete arts ecosystem.





- ENDS -



Press Enquiries:

Cherie Silver|07554 611420|email cherie@mayfairartweekend.com









NOTES TO EDITORS:



Listings:

Mayfair Art Weekend

25 – 27 June 2021

Mayfair (multiple locations)

mayfairartweekend.com



Mayfair Art Weekend Friday 25 – Sunday 27 June, 2021

Dates and Opening: Mayfair Sculpture Trail, 2 – 27 June; Gallery HOP!, Friday 25 June 6-8pm; May Fair Showreel, Sunday 27 June 12-5pm; Mayfair Gallery Publication Award – Autumn 2021.



Admission: FREE Entry



About Mayfair Art Weekend

Mayfair Art Weekend celebrates the diverse offering of this internationally renowned, vibrant hub of creativity and craftsmanship; where the worlds of art, fashion and luxury sit side by side. Each year, Mayfair Art Weekend partners with a host of art galleries in the area to offer an extensive programme of FREE exhibitions, walking trails, events, performances, talks and tours across Mayfair. www.mayfairartweekend.com



About Mayfair Sculpture Trail

The Mayfair Sculpture Trail is a Mayfair Art Weekend collaboration with Art in Mayfair. The inaugural edition in October 2020 launched in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in between lockdowns, providing an opportunity for people to experience art outdoors. This unique sculpture trail provides an opportunity for galleries in Mayfair to feature sculptures outdoors near to their physical gallery spaces. Supporters of the Mayfair Sculpture Trail include Westminster City Council, Burlington Arcade, Cork Street Galleries, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, and Mayfair galleries.



About Art in Mayfair

Art in Mayfair launched in 2018 in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Royal Academy of Arts. This unique collaboration between one of the world's most prestigious art galleries and Bond Street continues to provide a platform from which to celebrate art, fashion, and culture centred in this luxury enclave. Timed to coincide with the RA’s Summer Exhibition, the innovative event sees world-leading fashion and jewellery brands team with artists to transform the area into a live exhibition in recognition of Mayfair’s rich art heritage. Art in Mayfair includes a host of art activations, pop-up installations, showcases, events, specially commissioned art flags by acclaimed Royal Academicians, as well as the Mayfair Sculpture Trail a Mayfair Art Weekend collaboration with Art in Mayfair.





FOUNDING PARTNERS



About Boodle Hatfield

Law firm Boodle Hatfield is delighted to be sponsoring the seventh edition of Mayfair Art Weekend. Having held offices in the area since 1722, Mayfair forms an important part of Boodle Hatfield’s culture and identity. Listed as one of the top four art law firms in the UK, Boodle Hatfield acts for private galleries and dealers, artists and their estates, auction houses, collectors and family offices, museums & charities as well as financiers and investors on a wide range of issues. The firm also has an unrivalled expertise in classic cars, fine wine and fashion.



Boodle Hatfield has an award-winning art blog which is regularly updated with all the latest art news and exhibition recommendations, as well as longer articles and opinions from their own legal experts and invited guests. You can subscribe at www.artlawandmore.com or find them on Twitter @ArtLawandMore.



About The Pollen Estate

The Pollen Estate, sponsoring Mayfair Art Weekend for the fourth year, have been active in the East Mayfair area since the early nineteenth century. Through their "Cork Street Galleries” initiative they have doubled the size of the gallery space on Cork Street. This is central to their desire to ensure that Cork Street becomes again the premier destination location in the world for successful modern and contemporary art gallery businesses.

www.corkstgalleries.com





INSTITUTIONAL PARTNER



About the Royal Academy of Arts

The Royal Academy of Arts was founded by King George III in 1768. It has a unique position in being an independent, privately funded institution led by eminent artists and architects whose purpose is to be a clear, strong voice for art and artists. Its public programme promotes the creation, enjoyment and appreciation of the visual arts through exhibitions, education and debate.



The Royal Academy is an independent charity. It does not receive revenue funding from the government so is reliant upon the support of its visitors, donors, sponsors, patrons and loyal Friends.

www.royalacademy.org.uk





PROJECT PARTNERS



About Arts Media Contacts

The Arts Media Contacts database is a media resource for galleries that provides an up to date map of over 10,000 current UK and international arts journalists, media outlets and influencers. Built up through 25 years of working within the arts world, this database is available to you with integrated PR software- as a toolkit – so you can deliver successful PR campaigns through one platform. Established in 1995 (and online since 2000) this service is proven to help arts professionals to get good publicity throughout the digital, print and broadcast media. In addition to the database, Arts Media Contacts offers full arts PR services. www.artsmediacontacts.co.uk



About Brown’s Hotel

Brown's is renowned for its quintessential British flair when it comes to art and design, and with its prime position amongst Mayfair art galleries, it is proud to be the exclusive hotel partner of Mayfair Art Weekend. With a unique interior design, complemented by stunning artworks and furnishings, the public areas as well as the rooms and suites at London's first hotel have been designed by Olga Polizzi, that each pay tribute to the hotel’s illustrious heritage and world-renowned charm.



Home to some of London’s finest dining experiences, from its restaurant and bars that feature contemporary art and photographs throughout. At the Donovan Bar, guests can enjoy signature cocktails surrounded by iconic photographs by Terence Donovan, and Charlie’s, celebrates contemporary British fare, its walls pay tribute to commissioned pieces by Kristjana Williams; and in the Drawing Room, where traditional afternoon tea is honoured, the room features a seasonal art exhibition curated by John Martin Gallery.



About Burlington Arcade

Burlington Arcade has been an historic and unparalleled destination for luxury since 1819. The Arcade is currently host to 46 boutiques from fine watches and jewellery to the world’s most celebrated perfumers, and continues to be a bustling hive of international commerce and forever home to a number of British-independent brands and flagship boutiques. Commissioned by Lord Cavendish, the ‘jewel of Mayfair’ draws in visitors and luxury shoppers alike for its classic architecture and charming history, presided over by the Beadles, the smallest private police force in existence.



About Cork Street Galleries

Cork Street Galleries is an initiative of The Pollen Estate. The Pollen Estate is committed to working collaboratively with key stakeholders to improve the area's public realm yet preserving the historic and artistic character of the area both on Cork Street and Savile Row.



The Estate has developed the west side of Cork Street where a total of c 18,000 sq. ft. of flexible gallery space with ceiling heights of up to 8m is now available. The Pollen Estate acquired c 23,000 sq. ft. of additional gallery space for Cork Street at the beginning of 2018 from Native Land, located at 22 –27, fronting both Cork Street and Old Burlington Street. The acquisition was part of the Pollen Estate’s commitment to its Cork Street Galleries initiative, doubling the gallery space available on Cork Street. The gallery spaces at 22 – 27 Cork Street encompass three floors of varying sizes: c 12,000 sq. ft. in the basement, 8,500 sq. ft. on the ground floor and 2,500 sq. ft. on the first floor. The total redevelopment on Cork Street now accounts for circa 41,000 sq. ft. of gallery space. Each location has spaces that range in size in order to meet the diverse and changing needs of gallery operators within Mayfair.



The redevelopment of the area and the additional space underlines The Pollen Estate’s commitment to ensuring that Cork Street endures as the go-to street for art. For more information on Cork Street Galleries see – http://corkstgalleries.com/



About Grosvenor Britain & Ireland

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland creates great places where communities, business and nature thrive. We are part of a global property business that has been developing and managing land and property for over 340 years.



Our heartland is in London’s West End, where we support 9,000 residents, c1000 businesses and 50,000 workers every day. We also create and manage sustainable new neighbourhoods in London and across the South of England. We think long-term and give equal weight to the social and commercial impact of everything that we do.

grosvenor.com



About The May Fair Hotel

The May Fair, A Radisson Collection Hotel is set in the heart of one of the most sought-after addresses in the world. Proud to be the Official Hotel to London Fashion Week, The May Fair enjoys some of the largest bedrooms in London, including an iconic collection of suites, world-class food and drink in Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, May Fair Kitchen, a vibrant bar, secluded terrace, stunning event spaces and tranquil spa. Perfectly located close to Buckingham Palace, Bond Street’s exclusive boutiques and Berkeley Street’s famous restaurants, the hotel is moments from Green Park tube station, providing easy access to Canary Wharf.



About New West End Company (Bond St & Mayfair Group)

New West End Company is a leading voice for the West End’s retail and property sector, representing 600 businesses across 72 streets in the district. Working in partnership with members and stakeholders, the organisations have driven a renewal of London’s retail heartland and continue to lead transformational projects, while creating meaningful relationships with commercial partners to further elevate the global profile of the West End & Mayfair to international, domestic and local audiences. Mayfair Art Weekend offers an opportunity for collectors, enthusiast and visitors alike to experience the wealth of art and cultural heritage that Mayfair has to offer.