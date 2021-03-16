with this training program we aim to bring this industry standard to all modular pontoon installations

Leading the way in their sector, Pontoonworks have developed a Modular Pontoon Installation Training Program with CSCS accreditation. The Skilled Worker Card, certifies that the carrier has completed the only professionally recognised training for Modular Pontoon Installation in the UK.

Pontoonworks MD Chris Murphy said, “I am delighted to announce that all of our Pontoon Installers are now Skilled Blue Card holders of this new CSCS accreditation. Working on water carries extra risk on construction sites but with this training program we aim to bring this industry standard to all modular pontoon installations. We are Constructionline Gold and Achilles members and working to such rigorous disciplines has given us the incentive to set new standards in our field, we strive to achieve excellence in every aspect of our business and anticipate that this latest development will be recognised by our clients and quickly built into their PQQs.”

CSCS accreditation is the foundation of all construction work in Britain, every operative on any worksite will have completed CITB training and will carry a Green Labourer/General Operative card.



About Pontoonworks

Pontoonworks have been installing Jetfloat modular pontoon solutions on construction sites across the UK for over 15 years. Their expertise has delivered an enviable incident free record and seen them deliver the most professional service to some of the biggest construction companies.

Contact information

For more information about this release contact training@pontoonworks.co.uk or call 01935 814950