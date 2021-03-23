Splosh was the first and original company to offer refillable laundry, home cleaning products and toiletries delivered through the letterbox. Making it easy for customers to cut out plastic waste, they have already saved over 1.2 million bottles from bins. Award-winning Splosh’s kitchen cleaner is actually cheaper than Aldi’s. At just 26p per litre compared to 87p per litre for Aldi. With their supersize refills, Splosh’s laundry liquid can cost as little as 11p per wash.



Angus Grahame came up with the idea for Splosh when he was on a trip to his local supermarket in Hay-on-Wye, to recycle old plastic bottles. He watched a woman leave the supermarket with a trolley full of new bottles - the same bottles he was recycling. Angus decided something needed to change and he launched Splosh in 2012.



It is very important that the products perform really well, as well as being great value for money, vegan-friendly and not tested on animals. As well as ordering on the website, refills and products can also be ordered via Splosh’s app, meaning subscriptions can be managed at the touch of a button. The app ensures customers will never run out of products again.



Splosh’s range of cleaning products come in the form of super-concentrated refills. So the original bottles sent from Splosh can be used time and time again or you can even use your own. Refill pouches can also be returned and Splosh upcycle them into new products, which cuts plastic waste by 100%.



Angus Grahame founder of Splosh said: “As I sat in the supermarket car park, I had my lightbulb moment. I wanted to make sure that being environmentally friendly didn’t cost the earth. We are really proud to be able to say that we are cheaper than Aldi. Being kind to the environment doesn’t have to cost the earth.”



