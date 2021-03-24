Aggregator model offers resellers new opportunities in cloud backup and DR



Disaster recovery and cloud backup vendor, AssureStor has announced significant growth over the last 12 months for its services in conjunction with premier partner, Zerto, a leader in cloud data management and protection. AssureStor’s dr2cloud, powered by Zerto to deliver cloud-based disaster recovery, has grown by 33%, while its hybrid platform has grown by 355% in the last year.



This has been driven by growing demand for disaster recovery and cloud backup services as businesses continue to shift to remote working practices during the pandemic and look to manage the growing number of threats to the integrity of their IT systems.



As Zerto resellers look to grow their sales pipelines in response to this demand, AssureStor is also delivering an aggregator model. This will further strengthen the relationship between the two companies and help secure its position as one of Zerto’s fastest growing cloud services providers (CSP) in EMEA.



The aggregator model provides a lower entry commitment for resellers, many of which may lack the skills or expertise to take on opportunities to deliver these types of services. Tapping into AssureStor’s experience and success of working with partners to develop and grow successful platforms, they gain immediate access to a wealth of sales, marketing and technical support designed to reduce the typical bottlenecks and risks associated with developing and launching a new cloud service.



Jason Reid, Managing Director at AssureStor, says: “This is a game-changer for us. As a channel-only business, AssureStor is ideally positioned to offer new services with zero risk of any conflict of interest normally associated with a mixed channel or direct model. In fact, we’re firmly established in this respect and have been providing Zerto aggregation services for some time now via its tried-and-tested hybrid partner program, creating a ready-to-go program that delivers everything you need to launch a successful service platform.



“As we continue to grow in this market, what’s important for us is building on our relationship with Zerto, one of our biggest partners in the UK and increasingly in EMEA, and establishing ourselves as their number one CSP around the world.”



Avi Raichel, CIO at Zerto, adds: “We’re excited to be a part of AssureStor’s ecosystem of partners, bringing the power of Zerto’s leading cloud data management platform to meet the evolving disaster recovery and backup demands of our customers. Working together helps us achieve our shared ambition of giving large organisations the ability to better protect themselves, while saving time, money and resources.”



AssureStor and the channel

AssureStor sells through a select group of channel partners via the AssureStor Partner Program, which provides a comprehensive portfolio of data protection solutions. The company currently works with around 20 partners in the UK, but is looking to expand its partner base in Europe, with partners Zerto and Asigra driving a much of this growth.



AssureStor provides its partners with a revenue stream for no outlay or capital investment – a zero-cost, zero-risk initiative. Services can be white-labelled, allowing partners to sell them as their own. It also offers a hybrid model where resellers use their own data centres but integrate with the AssureStor platform for access to computing power, technical support and services.



