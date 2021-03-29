This week, we’ve hit the one-year milestone of pandemic-related lockdowns and everyday

restrictions. The way consumers purchase cosmetics has changed dramatically, and still now we’re still not clear when it will be possible to get into stores and ‘test’ products before buying.



Pre-pandemic, choice and range were fantastic benefits of makeup brands. Now, having over 40 foundation shades to choose from – from a screen – is a nightmare. And research shows we’re all paying the cost. As is the planet.



With so much choice out there in the number of foundation shades available, we’re increasingly making the wrong choices and throwing away our beauty buys. So, are we doing more harm than ever before?



A new study by makeup brand, WUNDER2, has revealed that 76% of buyers have been ordering more makeup online in the last year, but unbelievably nearly half (40%) are throwing it away when it arrives as it isn’t the right. That’s an awful lot of wastage. And it’s not helping consumers build back up their self-esteem which is what is driving them to wear more makeup in the first place.



So many beauty brands are shouting from the rooftops (or rather their social media channels), about their extensive colour ranges, but this is only adding to customer confusion with 82% feeling overwhelmed and anxious, as well as the increasing throw-away issue. In fact, 81% of consumers agreed that foundation is the hardest makeup product to buy online. Put bluntly, the laws of probability are stacked against us,



WUNDER2, the brand behind the iconic WUNDERBROW, are taking a different approach to their new product: GO BEYOND FOUNDATION. A weightless complexion enhancing powder available in 5 color adaptable ranges. It’s made to help you get it right first time.



Agnes Hjelmer, CEO of WUNDER2 said:



“Having an inclusive foundation range shouldn’t overwhelm customers with a frustrating feeling of choice overload. Before Covid-19 was even on the horizon, we wanted to bring simplicity to the face category. GO BEYOND FOUNDATION is our solution. With 5 adaptable shade ranges, you shouldn’t feel a moment’s stress in making your decision – we all have enough stress in our lives as it is!”



“We all know how many variants there are in skin tone and it’s important that everyone find their match. t the cosmetic industry’s response has been to go big on choice by growing the shade ranges with some having 60 in their range. We wanted to flip the challenge and go small. Rather than having a shade to match, we’ve created 5 ranges that adapt to your fit your skin tone, making it easier to choose.”











NOTES TO EDITORS



For more information, contact:



Sophie Moore at Bottle PR:

Sophie.moore@warebottle.com



Tamsin Oakey at Bottle PR:

Tamsin.oakey@wearebottle.com



*Study:

Survey of 2000 UK male and female adults by 4-Media.



About WUNDER2:



WUNDER2 started in 2015 with WUNDERBROW the instant classic. We took the same elements you loved in WUNDERBROW – easy to use + easy to choose with high performance results – and created a range of products for confidence that lasts in any situation.



That’s why we call it MAKEUP FOR LIVING.



You don’t have to be an expert to get WUNDER2 makeup right, and we add in properties like long-lasting, waterproof and smudge-proof whenever we can to make sure you feel your best in every moment that real life brings.



We are only as good as our customers say. That’s why we make products you can trust to work and put real reviews, real user generated content, and real makeup results at the heart of our brand.



CRUELTY FREE CERTIFIED BY LEAPING BUNNY.