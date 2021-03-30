Achieving ISO27001 provides a strong baseline for our continued development of robust security solutions, that protect sensitive data

Secure communications supplier achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 in just six months



London, UK: Armour Comms has been registered by Intertek Certification Limited as conforming to the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard ensuring that security is embedded within company culture, to minimise risks from cyber threats, and to ensure resilient processes and controls. The certification covers Armour’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) which encompasses the development and delivery of Armour’s flagship products Armour® Mobile and SigNet by Armour®, and all white-labelled products. Armour Comms provides trusted, secure instant collaboration solutions for mobile devices and desktops, that are widely used in Government, military and defence sectors around the world.



David Holman, Director and co-founder of Armour Comms said; “We are delighted that the ISO27001 certification for our company management processes has been achieved at the first attempt and within the ambitious timescales that we set ourselves. This is testament to the hard work and dedication from our technical and management team, all while operating under COVID-19 lockdown conditions.



“Achieving ISO27001 provides a strong baseline for our continued development of robust security solutions, that protect sensitive data, while delivering great user experience on standard smartphone devices and desktops - an attractive alternative to consumer-grade apps designed for business use. End-user engagement is a key component of good security solutions and an area that we will continue to focus on within our ISO27001 product design processes.”



ISO/IEC 27001 details requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system – the aim of which is to help organisations make the information assets they hold more secure. It requires that management:



• Initiates processes that examine the organisation’s information security assets, and assesses risks, threats, vulnerabilities and the associated possible impacts

• Implements a series of integrated and comprehensive controls and risk management strategies that address risks to information security assets

• Undertakes a program of continuous assessment and improvement to ensure that information security controls evolve to meet current and ongoing requirements.



Dr. Andy Lilly, CTO and co-founder of Armour Comms added; “At Armour we have a strong track record in compliance with industry standards. We have previously completed CPA and NATO certifications, and Armour Mobile uses the NCSC’s MIKEY SAKKE protocols. Achieving ISO27001 certification demonstrates our continued holistic approach to security, throughout the entire lifecycle of our products which will ultimately benefit all customers, across all product lines.”



Armour Comms has published a podcast explaining the differences between CPA and ISO27001 which can be viewed here



About ISO27001

ISO27001 is an international standard specific to Information Security Management, originally published jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 2005, revised in 2013 and again for European markets in 2017. Organisations that meet the standards are audited by an independent body and certified as such.



About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Its network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for its customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enables customers to power ahead safely. For more information please visit: Intertek





About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3/4/5G, Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and macOS platforms. Armour Mobile features in-built secure conferencing (audio and video) between multiple callers. SigNet by Armour provides similar end-user features with enhanced AES-256 bit peer to peer encryption.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour are available as Cloud or On-Premises solutions. If required Armour’s technology can interoperate with SIP based PBXs and commonly used UC installations, extending the reach of mobile secure comms to the desk phone in the enterprise.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour enable users inside and external to an organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduced costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.



Armour’s products include NATO and CPA approved offerings up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted with solutions via selected Armour partners available to mitigate threats up to SECRET.



In March 2021 Armour achieved ISO27001:2013 registration for the Armour Communications Information Security Management System covering the development and delivery of Armour Mobile, SigNet and white-labelled products.



Armour’s products are trusted by Government departments, banks, law enforcement, defence and health organisations, and enterprises around the world.



Armour and SigNet by Armour are registered trademarks of Armour Communications Limited.

Armour Mobile, Armour Connect, Armour Desktop and Medicomms by Armour are trademarks of Armour Communications Limited.





