With Xpedition as our partner, we can more rapidly implement and bring the benefits of our solutions to UK fashion retailers

The collaboration will deliver faster time to benefit in an era of unprecedented change in fashion retail



London, United Kingdom - Xpedition, the Microsoft Dynamics Gold partner and trusted solution provider to the fashion and apparel sector, is partnering with Voyado the committed CRM challenger and natural choice for retailers in the Nordics, to supply a powerful cloud-based platform that enables retailers to create strong brand loyalty. The collaboration builds on Xpedition’s broad portfolio of solutions that are designed for users across fashion who are working in one of the most dynamic and challenging retail environments seen in modern times. Together Xpedition and Voyado will empower fashion brands to forge a loyal following and increase revenues rapidly.



Powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (Enterprise Resource Planning – ERP), Xpedition offers customers an end-to-end, fully integrated business management solution.



With an enviable track record as a Microsoft Dynamics solution provider, Xpedition is ideally placed to implement the latest innovations into fashion brands who are facing the challenges of delivering the personalised, omni-channel buying experiences now demanded by discerning shoppers.



Dean Carroll, General Manager at Xpedition, said: “We are excited to partner with Voyado in the UK at this time of unprecedented change in retailing. The simplicity of the Voyado platform enables users to build customer loyalty fast leading to increased revenues and certainly complements and enhances our end-to-end offer for the fashion sector. With more than 630 successful Microsoft Dynamics 365 projects delivered, our own highly skilled in-house team bring deep understanding and experience of complex all-in-one projects, which will now also encompass the Voyado offering.”



Founded in Sweden in 2004, Voyado’s key differentiator is the simplicity of its solution that has been designed specifically for retailers, and embeds the drive for customer loyalty and retention into all areas of fashion organisations. Voyado provides a more agile way of bringing targeted campaigns to market efficiently, speeding the time to spectacular results. Customers receive the same carefully curated brand experience regardless of which channel they choose to use.



Jennie Gerum, Chief Marketing Officer at Voyado said: “This strategic collaboration with Xpedition will help support existing customers and attract new users keen to build customer loyalty following with Voyado solutions. Our unified customer database provides insights to buying departments and merchandisers, tracks and predicts customer behaviours through the use of powerful AI. Our automated marketing capabilities enable retailers to build customer loyalty and significantly increase revenues. With Xpedition as our partner, we can more rapidly implement and bring the benefits of our solutions to UK fashion retailers at a time of tremendous change and opportunity. To say we are excited at the possibilities is an understatement.”



Fashion and apparel businesses that are able to provide one-to-one marketing to their customers with a consistent, omni-channel approach stand to be the winners as retailers once again open their doors after the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown.





NOTES TO EDITORS



About Voyado

Since it was founded in Sweden in 2004, Voyado has provided retailers with an easy to use, powerful platform that creates customer loyalty – which drives increased revenue. Voyado, a committed CRM challenger and natural choice for retailers in the Nordics, is now expanding internationally and has customers in the UK, Holland and Canada. The most recent customers in the UK are Agent Provocateur and Stone Island.



Voyado provides a unified customer database that gives customer insights and tracks customer behaviours – for marketing and sales opportunities; AI predictions such as churn scores and product recommendations; powerful automation of emails, SMS, social connect, and app-push that help drive sales; designed email function with drag and drop modules – including product feed, NPS score, social media feed, and much more.



For more information please visit: Voyado





About Xpedition

As a Microsoft Gold Partner and more than 630 successful Dynamics 365 projects delivered, Xpedition is one of the UK’s leading and trusted Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation partners.



Whether you’re looking to move to the cloud, implement a new business application, enhance your existing Dynamics 365 system, or need support, we’re here to help businesses transform and grow.



Our Microsoft certified consultants have deep experience of implementing Dynamics 365 CRM and ERP across a range of industry sectors and types of business. We have industry specific solutions tailored for many sectors include Fashion and Apparel retail, wholesale and manufacturing.



We provide expert guidance and support in buying, implementing, and optimising Dynamics 365 applications. And with a philosophy of coaching businesses to achieve the digital transformation that’s right for them, you can rest assured you’ve found the ideal Dynamics 365 partner for your fashion business.

For more information please visit: Xpedition



Voyado: Jennie Gerum, CMO

Phone: +46705091260

Email: jennie.gerum@voyado.com



Xpedition:

Alison Brown

Marketing Director

Xpedition

+44 (0)20 7121 4816

Alison.brown@xpedition.co.uk



Andreina West

PR Artistry Limited

Phone:+44 (0) 1491 8455553

Email: andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk