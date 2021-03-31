The Zinc Group are pleased to announce that Kjartan Hearn has joined the business from Revolut to lead the creation of a new team within Zinc, ‘Decision Science’. Given the ever-increasing requirement and value-add for a deep analytics capability, Kjartan will be leading the development and growth of this function to ensure that Zinc lead the way in portfolio and operational analysis and modelling.



Kjartan has an extensive background in data modelling and operational and statistical analytics, and has previously worked in analytics for Revolut, as a management consultant focused on large-scale public sector projects, and was also a lecturer at the University of Warwick in ICT to Masters level students, and remains a supervising tutor of dissertations.

Chris Hague, Managing Director, commented “Kjartan’s appointment is further evidence of our ongoing commitment and investment in developing Zinc into the UK’s market-leading BPO and credit management business. Kjartan’s skillset further elevates our capabilities to allow us to provide our blue-chip client base with even better insight into their portfolio placements and gain a deeper understanding of their customer base, as well as allow Zinc to create more refined strategies to continue driving customer engagement, and improve the customer experience”.



Zinc Group is a digitally focused BPO and credit management business delivering services ranging from white-label customer services, early arrears collections through to charge-off and recoveries, as well as vulnerable customer management under the Safe-Harbour brand.



Contact chague@thezincgroup.com for additional comment.