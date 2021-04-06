Yamaha Music London, Yamaha’s flagship music store in the heart of Soho is delighted to announce that it will be reopening its’ doors on Monday 12 April from 11 am.



Yamaha Music London retail operations manager Stephen Davies comments: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers back to the store and sharing the unique Yamaha Music London experience together. The safety of our staff and customers is paramount so we’ll be continuing with our extra cleaning and one-way systems to ensure everyone can enjoy our store safely. The store team has been busy behind the scenes dispatching orders and keeping the instruments and gear performance ready!”



TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

Yamaha Music London invites all customers visiting the store to test out the instruments they are interested in buying. Whilst customers are welcome just to drop in Yamaha Music London is also offering in-store one-to-one appointments for customers who wish to purchase a piano. Call 0207 432 4400 or book online yamahamusiclondon.com



MEET THE MUSIC SPECIALISTS

Customers will still be able to enjoy shopping from the comfort of home. One-to-One advice is available via video call from one of the Yamaha Music London music experts who are happy to answer music related questions such as choosing the best instruments for beginners, how to create the perfect Hi-Fi for Home Cinema set up or to discuss the latest stage and studio gear. Just visit the website or give the experts a call on 0207 432 4400.



GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES

Yamaha Music London has worked hard to ensure a safe and seamless shopping experience for both staff and customers. Yamaha Music London will ask customers to follow government guidelines and to wear a mask in the store. Please note all appointments are subject to the latest government guidelines.



TO FIND OUT MORE

Visit yamahamusiclondon.com for directions, store opening hours and to see the entire range of musical instruments, gear and accessories available or call 0207 432 4400.



PRESS INFORMATION

For further Press Information, images and interview requests contact: press@yamahamusiclondon.com or call 07379688578