Sigma Software Distribution, a Climb Company and subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) today announced a renewed distribution partnership with Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics. The partnership will see Sigma working closely with Blancco on channel-led sales across the UK and Ireland.



Sigma is excited to provide resellers with Blancco products and can now offer tools for the full data lifecycle - from data collection to data erasure. The Sigma team has extensive knowledge of Blancco’s portfolio thanks to more than 10 years experience of selling the products through the channel.



Sigma and Blancco can support resellers and their end users by focusing on erasing and reusing assets instead of physically destroying them. Blancco recently explored enterprise perspectives and behaviours around e-waste, sustainable practices and the environment. The findings of their study brought to light a consciousness around the e-waste issue, but a lack of ownership for it. A common concern among enterprises re-using hardware, is the risk of exposing sensitive data. However, Blancco’s data erasure solutions make this worry a thing of the past, allowing enterprises to reuse endpoints, saving them money and saving the planet.



Christina Walker, Global Director of Channel and Blancco, said “Sigma’s focus on providing their partners an end to end solution is exactly where Blancco complements and we are happy to be a part of their offering. We look forward to working with the Sigma teams in helping close any gaps in end of life data solutions.”



Jane Silk, VP of Distribution at Climb EMEA, said “Blancco offer industry leading data erasure tools and we’re excited that they’ve chosen to work with Sigma once again – welcome back! We will work hand-in-hand with the team at Blancco and our reseller partners to provide organisations the tools they need to safely and securely erase their data from devices.”



About Blancco



Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics software. Blancco data erasure solutions provide thousands of organizations with the tools they need to add an additional layer of security to their endpoint security policies through secure erasure of IT assets. All erasures are verified and certified through a tamper-proof audit trail.



Blancco data erasure solutions have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 15+ governing bodies and leading organizations around the world. No other data erasure software can boast this level of compliance with the rigorous requirements set by government agencies, legal authorities and independent testing laboratories.



With Blancco Mobile Insurance, Blancco Mobile Buy-back/Trade-in and Blancco Mobile Retail solutions,

organizations can achieve real-time valuation for mobile devices with a simple solution that enables consistent, accurate and measurable testing, including market-leading cracked-glass detection.



Additionally, mobile processors can achieve operational excellence while maximizing profits with Blancco Mobile Diagnostics & Erasure—a purpose-built solution that features our industry-leading Blancco Mobile Workflows for key processing insights across the entire mobile device lifecycle.



About Sigma Software Distribution, a Climb Company:



Sigma Software Distribution, a Climb Company, works with a diverse range of everyday, business critical and emerging vendors and gives resellers an accurate, efficient and competitive service. Vendors choose Sigma because they drive growth through a proactive approach, strategic outlook and long-term relationships. With teams dedicated to new business, sales, renewals and marketing, Sigma works hard to ensure vendor, reseller and end-user objectives are met.



Sigma continually invests in new technology and has recently launched a reseller gateway - gateway.sigmasd.com - where registered resellers can build their own quotes in 30 seconds.



www.sigmasd.com