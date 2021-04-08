FINITE invites B2B tech marketers to their free community organised one-day virtual conference, FINITE Fest 2021.



The conference is taking place on the 13th of May from 08:30 to 18:00 BST, and is free and open to all.



In its debut year, FINITE Fest expects B2B tech & SaaS marketers all over the world to tune in to hear a speaker lineup of 28+ senior B2B marketers such as Scott Allen, the Global Marketing Development and Strategy Director at Microsoft, Gabrielle Pirzad, Field & ABM Marketing Leader at IBM UK&I, and Carlos Cantu, Director Of Business Marketing at Twitter EMEA.



Leading Chief Marketing Officers from Teamwork, Truata, Pantheon, PolySwarm, Qu, subject matter experts from AWS, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Autodesk, Sage and many others will cover B2B tech marketing topics from ABM, SEO, MOPs, events and attribution to a debate about the alignment of marketing and sales.



CMO of Truata, Shalluh Behar-Sheenan, urges B2B tech marketers to join: “Take one day - 13th May 2021 and make this day work for you. Incredible agenda shaped around our current dialogue, delivered by individuals that have walked the talk with insights that will leave you having many 'aha' moments!”



Find more information on the conference.



Head here to register for free.



About FINITE:



FINITE is the private community for ambitious marketers in B2B tech & SaaS companies to connect, share, learn and grow.





About our sponsors:



93x is the B2B digital marketing agency working exclusively with B2B technology, software & SaaS companies to deliver SEO, PPC & content marketing. 93x.agency



London Filmed creatively captures events through cinematic videography and photography, driven by a deep insight of audience engagement & evolving digital video landscape. Londonfilmed.com





