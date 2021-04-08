Reality star and influencer Jess Wright has collaborated with global lingerie brand Pour Moi on a brand new Spring/Summer Edit, guaranteed to refresh your wardrobe with a great range of new Lingerie and Swimwear.



Whether you're looking for perfectly fitting lingerie or swimwear, luxe nightwear or you just want to refresh up your Activewear wardrobe, Jess' Edit with Pour Moi has you covered!



Launching on Thursday 8th April, Jess has hand-picked all her favourite styles from Pour Moi that embody who she is and is guaranteed to make you ooze with confidence. Jess illustrates body confidence with ease and champions woman empowerment, making her a perfect ambassador for Pour Moi, who pride themselves on catering for and championing all body shapes and sizes.



With her upcoming wedding on the horizon, Jess has selected wedding-ready lingerie pieces consisting of soft feminine lace in shades of pink and white. Further lingerie staples include black lace sets, satin slips and pieces from Pour Moi’s signature logo collection, to name a few.



And don’t forget the honeymoon... Jess has chosen her Edit of brand-new swim and beachwear styles. Worn to be seen, these pieces will fit perfectly (all swimwear is cupsized A-J) and are available in a range of patterns and colourways. Classic Pour Moi swim favourites have also been reworked with gorgeous new prints to ensure that ultimate beach revival.



Most famous for her stint on TOWIE, Jess Wright loves keeping fit, so naturally she has included her favourite work-out ready and super supportive Activewear pieces. High-impact sports bras and body sculpting leggings are included, with matching sets and bold prints available. Complimented with a colour palette of aqua, black and pink; exercising has never looked so good!



Speaking about her Edit with Pour Moi, Jess has said,



“I am beyond excited to have my very own Jess Wright Edit with one of my favourite brands, Pour Moi. As they say, they really do love every BODY. As a woman, it can be hard to find lingerie, swimwear and sportswear that suit my shape and makes me feel confident, but Pour Moi really has a style to suit everyone! My collection is full of elegance, sass & sophistication, everything that I love!



We have incorporated some wedding looks for all my fellow brides out there, as well as some gorgeous sexy, feel-good pieces for everyone to enjoy. The Devotion set is one of my favourites and I’ll be wearing it on my wedding day, the countdown is on! I love the Satin Luxe and Lace Body too for underneath a gorgeous silk shirt, you can expose it to make an outfit go from sophisticated to sexy in seconds! I also love the Dusk Satin Cami and Shorts set for bed as it’s so gorgeous and super comfy.



The swimwear is simply beautiful and will be coming with me on my hen do, I love the prints and the shape it gives me. The sportswear is so supportive and wearable too, I love the glitter detailing on the Energy Strive Sports Bra, it makes it look so glam!



This Edit really is for every BODY, I hope you love it as much as I do!”



Michael Thomson, Founder of Pour Moi was equally excited about the collaboration,



“Wow, we are so excited to have Jess on board with her fabulous new Edit! I love that Jess embodies all things Pour Moi - glam and glitz with a bit of fizz! Like all our customers, she wants outfits that fit and flatter her curves, give her some serious support and most importantly help her stand out from the crowd. With her handpicked styles from our nightwear, lingerie, swimwear and sportswear ranges, Jess’ Edit covers all your needs. We can’t wait to see you styling all the glam swimwear, whether you’re holidaying here or 'fingers crossed’, abroad in the sunshine!”



“And like all people, Jess has her body hang ups and bits that she loves too… choosing the right pieces for your body with the right fit is so important to make you feel your kind of fabulous! We hope you love the Edit as much as we do!”



