A couple are celebrating the launch of their luxury hospitality business named in honour of a cheery Brummie welcome.



Leo Platt and husband Paul Lloyd are the brains behind hyybab,(http://hyybab.com) which offers potential upmarket hotel and attraction bookers, planners and accommodation buyers all the sights, sounds, tastes and smells of a visit - virtually.



Those who are invited receive a luxurious box filled with treats including cocktails, nibbles and hotel beauty products, enabling them to become “fully immersed” in the venue.



There are also headphones and a 3D viewer so the visitor can experience a big step up from a virtual tour, without stepping foot inside.



Paul said: “We needed a name that was warm and fun, a play on words with Hi Bab was spot on – it’s full of heart and humour - with a quirky, unique feel – that sums us up perfectly.



“This is possibly the first time my Brummie accent has been seen as a positive thing. People from out of the area aren’t always complimentary about how I speak but I am proud to be a Brummie. I’m also proud of all the hard work we have put into hyybab so far and the wonderful reception it’s getting.”



When the first lockdown hit Leo and Paul decided to launch a new venture that runs alongside their destination marketing company, Leopold Marketing which specialises in destination marketing and works with clients from major tourism organisations.



They ploughed their time into creating hyybab and undertook confidential market research with trusted clients to help develop its potential. The service is already being trialled at The Park Regis Birmingham in the city centre and has won brilliant feedback after test runs with their management team and clients.



Leo, of Edgbaston, added: “We love the hyybab name, it makes people smile and what more could you want from a product that’s all about hospitality and a love for making guests feel special with exceptional customer service?”



Described as “a breakthrough in location marketing that transcends a typical virtual tour”, hyybab aims to deliver a memorable experience for all those needing to get a true feel for a venue.



