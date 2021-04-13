When looking to optimise our customers’ budgets, we often propose Liquidware’s adaptive management solutions over the ‘built in’ tools

Liquidware Expands Partnership with Leading VDI Specialist



LONDON, UK – April 13, 2020 - Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced it has expanded its partnership with leading virtualisation specialist Cutter Group to service the burgeoning Middle East market. Cutter, a long-standing partner of Liquidware, has built a global reputation including the Middle East for successful VDI implementations.



“Liquidware solutions are an essential part of our product portfolio for delivering successful VDI deployments,” commented, Mike Trevor, Director at Cutter. “Most recently, we have utilised Liquidware Essentials to provide a remote working VDI desktop for one of the largest banks in the Middle East. The project delivered a VMware Horizon desktop solution for 1200 users – migrated using Liquidware ProfileUnity, with Stratusphere UX for monitoring and diagnostics and their application stack being delivered with FlexApp.”



The COVID-19 pandemic has seen many organisations pivot to deliver work from home (WFH) and remote desktops. During the past 12 months Liquidware has assisted many thousands of users to have the same, or better than, user experience wherever they are working. Liquidware Essentials comprises ProfileUnity for user environment management, FlexApp for application layering and Stratusphere UX for monitoring and diagnostics.



Cutter uses Liquidware products as a more robust yet cost effective solution to the tools from the platform vendors. As Mike Trevor puts it, “When looking to optimise our customers’ budgets, we often propose Liquidware’s adaptive management solutions over the ‘built in’ tools. Stratusphere UX provides granular monitoring and diagnostics for a competitive price.”



“This particular project in KSA was a successful deployment based on the partnership between Cutter, Liquidware and the in-country vendor Fujitsu Arabia. The proof of concept was conducted swiftly, followed by the decision to roll out 1200 Horizon desktops, which were delivered on time and within budget,” stated Morteza Esteki, VP EMEA, Liquidware. “We are proud to partner with Cutter across the EMEA region. Their skill set in VDI, and other desktop deployment platforms, is what we look for in our partners to deliver our leading adaptive workspace management solutions to our joint customers.”



About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in adaptive workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company’s products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, WVD (Windows Virtual Desktop), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Xi Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.



About Cutter Group

Privately held Cutter Group, founded in 2005, is a software-defined datacenter specialist. Focusing on infrastructure and desktop virtualization, Cutter has customers across the EMEA region – from Sweden in the North, Kenya in the South, Ireland in the West and Oman in the East. Cutter partners with the leading virtualization vendors and systems integrators to deliver first-class projects, on time and within budget. More details at: http://www.cuttergrp.com.



Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer|jane@hiviz-marketing.com|+44 7710 633488