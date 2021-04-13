By providing delicious, exciting and healthy snacks, Good & Honest intends to become a market leading provider of “better-for-you” snacks

Good & Honest is a new brand of innovative, healthy, plant-based snacks that offers consumers an indulgent treat that allows them to stick to their nutritional goals.



Made using “all natural” ingredients, they are lower in calories, lower in saturated fat and a source of both fibre and protein. Good & Honest was founded with a simple mission in mind: good ingredients, honestly made.



The “better-for-you snack market in the UK is worth £145 Million*, is growing rapidly and shows no signs of slowing down.



By providing delicious, exciting and healthy snacks, Good & Honest intends to become a market leading provider of “better-for-you” snacks over the next few years.



Our snacks are never fried – we use innovative technology to “pop” our snacks, giving them the signature crunch that consumers expect, without the negative health credentials that result from frying snacks in oil.



The majority of the range is suitable for vegan diets. Those that aren’t, are suitable for vegetarians.



We never use artificial preservative, colours or flavours.



For those looking to increase their protein intake, we offer a range of three protein enriched flavours that contain at least 20g of protein per 100g.



We are delighted to announce that Good & Honest launched in Morrison’s supermarkets up and down the country on 7th April 2021, and will also be available on Ocado nationwide from 1st May 2021.



The launch will be supported by a substantial digital marketing campaign. Pack sizes are 85g.



To find out more about Good & Honest Crisps, please visit www.gftretail.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook (@goodandhonest_)



