At Armour we develop communications solutions that combine the usability of consumer-grade apps with enhanced security required by professional users

Total privacy, no reliance on the open-internet, rugged devices with great user experience



London, UK - Armour Comms and Bittium have announced the availability of a NATO approved secure communications solution. The new solution which runs on Bittium’s Tough Mobile™ 2 series of ruggedised and secure smartphones ensures voice and video conversations, and the associated files and attachments, stay completely private, no matter how hostile the environment. Aimed at military, defence, law enforcement and government markets worldwide, the Bittium and Armour® Mobile product provides the same user experience as consumer-grade solutions, while keeping data in transit secure at all times via the Bittium Safe Move® Mobile VPN.



The Bittium/Armour Mobile secure comms solution provides out-of-the-box security with everything needed for rapid provisioning of end users contained within the box. Devices are provisioned using a deep-link QR code from Armour and Bittium’s Secure Suite™ device management software. This avoids the ‘weak link’ of relying on SMS messages for authentication codes, and allows the use of Armour Mobile over networks where Voice over IP (VoIP) traffic is blocked or restricted.

Sammy Loitto, Senior Vice President, Sales at Bittium commented; “Security-conscious sectors are an important market for Bittium where we supply our secure and ruggedised smartphones in a variety of options, often without any consumer-grade apps that may compromise security. The Armour Mobile software application is NATO approved, providing the ideal solution for handling data classified at NATO Restricted. Armour Mobile is easy and intuitive to use, further enhancing our joint offering.”



The award-winning Armour Mobile secure comms app is now available on Bittium Tough Mobile 2. When packaged with the Bittium Secure Suite MDM the solution provides:

• User friendly design that mimics standard Android user experience, intuitive and easy to use

• Robust, certified end-to-end encryption of all voice, video and message communications

• Centralised location tracking (command and control)

• Remote wipe (if a device is compromised)

• Without Google Mobile services option with app updates from Bittium Secure Suite, no need to connect to the public internet

• Out-of-the-Box delivery of Armour Mobile activation credentials via Bittium Secure Suite and Bittium Tough Mobile 2 secure channel ensures no interception during provisioning

• Multi-container solution for easy separation of personal and business data

• Use of Armour Mobile in networks where Voice over IP traffic is blocked or restricted



David Holman, Director and co-founder of Armour Comms said; “At Armour we develop communications solutions that combine the usability of consumer-grade apps with enhanced security required by professional users. Armour Mobile is already widely used by defence and governments around the world. This new joint offering with Bittium offers absolute privacy for data and meta-data, that stays completely within the control of the organisation, on a robust smartphone.”





- ends -





NOTES TO EDITORS



About Bittium

Bittium is a trusted Finnish company that specialises in the development of reliable, secure communications and connectivity solutions leveraging its 35 years of expertise in advanced radio communication technologies.



For more information please visit: Bittium



About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3/4/5G, Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and macOS platforms. Armour Mobile features in-built secure conferencing (audio and video) between multiple callers. SigNet by Armour provides similar end-user features with enhanced AES-256 bit peer to peer encryption.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour are available as Cloud or On-Premises solutions. If required Armour’s technology can interoperate with SIP based PBXs and commonly used UC installations, extending the reach of mobile secure comms to the desk phone in the enterprise.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour enable users inside and external to an organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduced costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.



Armour’s products include NATO and CPA approved offerings up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted with solutions via selected Armour partners available to mitigate threats up to SECRET.



Armour’s products are trusted by Government departments, banks, law enforcement, defence and health organisations, and enterprises around the world.



Armour and SigNet by Armour are registered trademarks of Armour Communications Limited.

Armour Mobile, Armour Connect, Armour Desktop and Medicomms by Armour are trademarks of Armour Communications Limited.





For more information please visit: Armour Comms

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on Linked In







Editors’ Contacts

David Holman

Armour Communications

+44 (0)20 36 37 38 01

david.holman@armourcomms.com





Andreina West

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk