April 15, 2021 -- Ashburton, UK -- Sonatype, the leader in developer-friendly tools for software supply chain management and security, and Sigma Software Distribution, a Climb Company and trading division of Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: WSTG), today announced a new distribution partnership for the UK and Ireland.



This announcement follows the news of Sonatype’s success with their channel-first strategy in EMEA, which saw a 200% increase in revenue last year. Sonatype’s developer-friendly and full-spectrum platform for strengthening cloud-native software supply chains is an industry-first solution that provides control for third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code (IaC), and containerised code.



This new partnership will make Sigma the sole distributor for Sonatype in the UK and Ireland. The two companies will work closely on channel opportunities to optimise speed to market and ensure reseller and end users receive the best value. The Sigma team has in-depth pre-sales and sales knowledge about Sonatype’s platform and can offer their partners deal registrations for increased margin.



The addition of Sonatype adds to the developer and open source solutions available to the channel through Sigma, who recently launched a developer tools solution page, which includes Sonatype.



“As we continue to focus on growing our channel partner program in 2021, it was a no-brainer to partner with Sigma who has unparalleled expertise in the developer and DevSecOps markets,” said Wai Man Yau, General Manager International, Sonatype.”We're thrilled to have them as part of our team and look forward to working with them and helping even more companies across the U.K. and Ireland realize the power of the Nexus platform and full-spectrum control of their software supply chains.”



Jane Silk, VP of Distribution for Climb EMEA, said: “We’re excited about this new partnership with Sonatype to expand our developer solutions offering to the channel. The Sigma team will work closely with Sonatype on any upcoming opportunities and support resellers with any enquiries.”



About Sonatype



Sonatype is the leader in developer-friendly, full-spectrum software supply chain management providing organizations total control of their cloud-native development lifecycles, including third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code, and containerized code. The company supports 70% of the Fortune 100 and its commercial and open source tools are trusted by 15 million developers around the world. With a vision to transform the way the world innovates, Sonatype helps organizations of all sizes build higher quality software that's more aligned with business needs, more maintainable, and more secure.



Sonatype has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in the world, two years in a row and has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 list for the past five years. For more information, please visit Sonatype.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.





About Sigma Software Distribution, a Climb Company



Sigma Software Distribution, a Climb Company and trading division of Wayside Technology Inc, works with a diverse range of everyday, business critical and emerging vendors and gives resellers an accurate, efficient and competitive service. Vendors choose Sigma because they drive growth through a proactive approach, strategic outlook and long-term relationships. With teams dedicated to new business, sales, renewals and marketing, Sigma works hard to ensure vendor, reseller and end-user objectives are met.

For more information, visit www.sigmasd.com