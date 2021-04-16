London, 16th April 2021: On a mission to make convenience even more convenient, Weezy – the UK’s leading on-demand grocery supplier – has partnered with what3words to make locations easier to find and every Weezy delivery seamless. Weezy’s new partnership enables customers to order their groceries to wherever they happen to be.



“We’re really excited to be offering our customers what they want, when they need it,” said Kristof Van Beveren, Co-founder and CEO of Weezy. “With lockdown easing in the UK, we know that friends and family want to get together safely outside and we wanted to make it simple for them to get quality products anywhere. Now they can meet for a picnic or even a BBQ on the beach without having to carry anything there. Weezy can deliver a full shop or just some beers.”



Street addresses don’t always guide delivery drivers to the right entrance and some postcodes cover large areas. Weezy’s new partnership removes the need for phone calls asking for additional directions and helps to provide every customer with the very best Weezy experience.



what3words has divided the world into a grid of 3m squares and given each a unique what3words address - made of three dictionary words. For example, the viewpoint at the top of Hampstead Heath can be found at ///single.glow.most.



Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words. “Consumer expectations for on-demand deliveries are rising. They expect fast deliveries, without holdups, and without having to pick up the phone to give directions. Weezy’s relationship with what3words helps to exceed those expectations with quick and accurate deliveries to exactly where their customers want them.”



Kristof Van Beveren continued, “It’s convenience without compromise. Whether a hard-to-find home, a Lucozade to a tired rower, nappies to a mum on a bench, or even dog treats for that puppy on the green – you simply add in your what3words address on checkout and sit back while you wait for your Weezy delivery.”



Weezy – the pioneer of first-mile logistics – works with local bakers and butchers, and sources fruit and veg from local markets to stock a wide but carefully curated range of over 2,000 high-quality products at retail prices. The range also includes alcoholic drinks, dairy, snacks, party games like Twister, and pharmacy products for emergency needs, all delivered in minutes.



After a hugely successful first year in London, and following launches in Bristol and Brighton last month, Weezy is also continuing its national expansion into the Manchester area today.



Customers can sign up now by downloading the Weezy app and what3words app on the App Store and Google Play. Join the waiting list, and follow Weezy on Facebook (weezyuk) and Instagram (@weezy.co.uk) for all our latest news.





About Weezy



Weezy is the new on-demand delivery supermarket that delivers quality groceries to your doorstep in minutes. As a pioneer of ‘first-mile logistics’ products range from fresh produce, cupboard staples, pharmacy items, cleaning products, alcohol and more, with 2,000 separate product lines stocked. As well as working with wholesalers, Weezy also sources groceries from independent bakers, butchers and markets with customers attracted to its fresh, localised offerings.



Weezy customer delivery representatives stock, pack and deliver the groceries within minutes of customers placing an order, and only deliver on bicycles or electric mopeds. Orders can be placed between 8am and 11pm, while fresh fruit and vegetables account for the most popular categories. Weezy is sustainably-minded from delivery right through to packaging.

Weezy’s co-founders are Kristof Van Beveren and Alec Dent. CEO Kristof started his career in the consumer goods world at Procter & Gamble, before moving into consultancy at McKinsey & Company. He later took up a role as chief of staff at Belgian start-up Showpad. COO Alec headed up operations at UK startup Drover and business development at BlaBlaCar.

The Weezy app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

For more information visit https://weezy.co.uk/



About what3words



Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimised for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.



The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in over 45 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is integrated into apps, platforms and websites, with just a few lines of code. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Triumph Motorcycles, Premier Inn, the AA and many emergency services across the world.