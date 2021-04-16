London, 16th April, 2021: Following hugely successful launches in London, Bristol and Brighton, Weezy continues its expansion across the UK and is now available in Manchester.



“Manchester was the natural next choice for us,” said Kristof Van Beveren, Co-founder and CEO of Weezy. “We know that it’s one of the most eco-friendly cities in the UK and that Manchester residents share our values. Our service helps to further reduce fresh food waste and packaging, and enable healthier lifestyles, with all groceries being sustainably delivered by bike or electric moped in a matter of minutes.”



To celebrate its arrival in Manchester, Weezy is proudly partnering with two quality local brands, Marble Brewery and Steep Soda Co, to run 2-for-1 promotions this weekend only. The first 200 orders of £20 GBP or more will also get a free bottle of Bottega Gold Prosecco. The offer runs from Friday evening until Sunday at midnight, and the promocode - GOLD100 - is automatically available at checkout.*



Weezy has also partnered with what3words to make every location easier to find and every Weezy delivery seamless. Weezy’s new partnership enables customers to order their groceries to wherever they happen to be, whether that’s a hard-to-find address or a bench in a local park.



“We’re excited to be offering our customers what they want, when they need it,” said Kristof Van Beveren. “With lockdown easing in the UK, we know that friends and family want to get together safely outside and we wanted to make it easy for them to get quality products anywhere. Now they can meet for a picnic or a BBQ without having to carry anything there. Weezy can deliver a full shop or just some beers.”



Kristof Van Beveren continued, “It’s convenience without compromise. Customers simply add in their what3words address at checkout and can sit back while they wait for their Weezy delivery.”



Weezy works with local bakers and butchers, and sources fruit and veg from local markets to stock a wide but carefully curated range of over 2,000 high-quality products at retail prices. The range also includes alcoholic drinks, dairy, snacks, party games like Twister, and pharmacy products for emergency needs.



Customers can sign up now by downloading the Weezy app and what3words app on the App Store and Google Play. Follow Weezy on Facebook (weezyuk) and Instagram (@weezy.co.uk) for all our latest news.



*Check the Weezy app for more information about the limited offer.





About Weezy



Weezy is the new on-demand delivery supermarket that delivers quality groceries to your doorstep in minutes. As a pioneer of ‘first-mile logistics’ products range from fresh produce, cupboard staples, pharmacy items, cleaning products, alcohol and more, with 2,000 separate product lines stocked. As well as working with wholesalers, Weezy also sources groceries from independent bakers, butchers and markets with customers attracted to its fresh, localised offerings.



Weezy customer delivery representatives stock, pack and deliver the groceries within minutes of customers placing an order, and only deliver on bicycles or electric mopeds. Orders can be placed between 8am and 11pm, while fresh fruit and vegetables account for the most popular categories. Weezy is sustainably-minded from delivery right through to packaging.



Weezy’s co-founders are Kristof Van Beveren and Alec Dent. CEO Kristof started his career in the consumer goods world at Procter & Gamble, before moving into consultancy at McKinsey & Company. He later took up a role as chief of staff at Belgian start-up Showpad. COO Alec headed up operations at UK start-up Drover and business development at BlaBlaCar.



The Weezy app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.



For more information visit https://weezy.co.uk/