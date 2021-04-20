these new capabilities from Calabrio promise to help teams close the gap between the contact centre and the rest of the business

Minneapolis — Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, today announced the availability of Enterprise Customer Experience Intelligence (CXI) to better connect and elevate the modern enterprise with voice of the customer business intelligence. Using the out-of-the-box solution, organisations gain immediate value with comprehensive dashboards that disseminate intelligent analytics-driven insights from the contact centre and focus on metrics that matter most to key functions, beginning with marketing, finance and the contact centre itself.



The foundation of a successful customer-centric organisation lies with positioning the contact centre at the heart of the business intelligence (BI) platform. Businesses know that the market landscape is evolving rapidly, led by changing customer needs and expectations. To meet the demands of today’s customer, automated, AI-driven business intelligence can help the wider enterprise dynamically stay in tune with the true voice, needs and behaviors of customers and frontline employees.



“Too many businesses are spending valuable time and resources searching for answers that are right in front of them. Calabrio Enterprise CXI are out-of-the-box dashboards designed to amplify Voice of the Customer insights captured in the contact centre and then packaged and shared with other functions that need to hear them,” said Matt Matsui, Chief Product Officer of Calabrio. “Now, more than ever, data from the contact centre can provide the actionable insights to keep an organisation one step ahead.”



Enterprise CXI is a complimentary solution included with Calabrio Advanced Reporting that provides a quick-start approach to customer-centric BI for the modern enterprise. Comprehensive, built-in dashboards package Calabrio customer experience data for functions across an entire organisation. Initial dashboards released so far help marketing teams understand areas like brand awareness, competitor influence and campaign effectiveness. Finance departments benefit from insights into billing issues, refunds and credits.



Contact centre dashboards highlight customer effort, opportunities for process improvements and more.

“Organisations win in the age of the customer by putting client needs at the heart of every decision,”

said Katie Martell, customer experience industry evangelist. “By connecting voice-of-the-customer insights, these new capabilities from Calabrio promise to help teams close the gap between the contact centre and the rest of the business. From marketing to product, all teams are more relevant and effective when guided by the unfiltered voice and needs of customer."



With the power of Calabrio Advanced Reporting, the day-one value of the Enterprise CXI dashboards can be just the beginning of an organisation’s journey. Third-party data, including real-time data, can be integrated into the Advanced Reporting solution to broaden and enrich customer experience insights. With expert-designed dashboard examples included in the Enterprise CXI documentation, teams will be inspired with ideas of how to continue their connected BI journey with the third-party data sources that matter most to the contact centre and enterprise.



