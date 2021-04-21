Chaser, the global credit control automation platform and service provider, today announced its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, an all-in-one business management solution for small to midsize companies. This new integration makes it easy and affordable for organisations on the Business Central platform to automate their accounts receivables and credit control processes.



Businesses connecting Chaser to their Dynamics 365 Business Central systems will be able to easily carry out automated invoice payment chasing without losing the human-touch. This process alone saves Chaser’s current customers up to 15+ hours weekly and ensures that no unpaid invoice slips through the cracks.



Chaser for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central features and benefits include:



- Quick, fast and easy-to-implement cloud-to-cloud integration between Dynamics 365 Business Central and Chaser.



- Automated and personalised invoice payment chasing.

The bilateral sync reconciles payments in app, so that paid invoices are no longer chased.



- Automated “thank you for paying” emails for customers who have paid.



- Reduced credit control and accounts receivables management time and fewer errors.



- Chaser makes it easy to track all overdue and outstanding invoices per customer, seeing all payment chasing activity in one place.



- For the toughest cases, invoices can be escalated within the Chaser application direction to Chaser debt collection services.



- Users can send their customers a payment link or gateway called the “Payment Portal” within invoice reminders to encourage payments on the spot.



"In today’s economy, businesses are turning to cloud solutions like Chaser Credit Control and Debt Collections to quickly and seamlessly integrate with their current accounting packages like Dynamics 365 Business Central. They are relying on finding affordable add-ons to help extend the functionalities of their accounting systems or ERPs to meet their specific business needs,” Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser, has said.



“In the last several months, we have seen a surge of businesses of all sizes looking for added support with their credit control and accounts receivable processes. We hope by offering integrations like this we are continuing to deliver on our promise to the market: that is to help all businesses have the confidence they will get paid for their work through effective credit control and accounts receivable management.”



Chaser is now available through Microsoft Appsource. For more information, join the webinar here.



ABOUT CHASER

Chaser Technologies Limited helps small and mid-size businesses get paid sooner with its award-winning payment chasing automation platform, debt collections services and outsourced credit control services. Since launching in 2014, Chaser has been dedicated to solving this late payment problem for all businesses that sell on payment terms. By sending automatic and intelligent reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over £3 billion in overdue invoices.



Chaser was named the Accounting Excellence ‘Cloud App of the Year’ three years in a row (2017, 2018, and 2019), Xero’s ‘App Partner of the Year’ (2016), and App Partner of the Month (August 2019).



ABOUT MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL

To learn more about Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business visit: https://dynamics.microsoft.com/en-us/business-central/overvi...