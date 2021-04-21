Our new solution is designed especially for the hospitality sector and enables businesses to take ‘the store to the door’,

All-in-one payment and EPOS solution gives hospitality vendors flexibility to cash in on post-lockdown demand



Anderson Zaks, an independent, UK-based multichannel Payment Gateway, together with leading EPOS provider SPARK EPoS, has announced the availability of a new mobile payment solution designed especially for the hospitality sector. With the UK lockdown easing and opening dates announced, restaurant, pubs and cafes are preparing for a forecasted pent-up demand not seen since the ‘Roaring Twenties’ and post war boom. The new solution has been developed to enable restaurants and cafes to extend their offerings with outdoor service options, including drive thru’s, mobile stores and pop-ups, as they welcome customers back within social distancing guidelines.



The hospitality solution works on Android handheld devices and with wi-fi connectivity provides full order menu management, including kitchen printing and order and contactless pay at the table. Even if the wi-fi connection drops out in the middle of a field at a festival, the devices can still take transactions, which means no missed sales. The payment system is integrated with stock control systems, so orders and payments can be easily reconciled with goods and produce sold for accurate stock management. Staff tips are also managed effectively, keeping staff happy.



Harvey Morgan, Head of Support at SPARK EPoS said; “Businesses are keen to bounce back from what has been a bleak time for hospitality. They are looking for new ways to welcome customers and take advantage of the predicted boom that the new vaccine success promises. As a technology company with a background in food and drink, we aim to design solutions that combine business operations in one intelligent, easy-to-use system. Working with Anderson Zaks, our latest devices help make customer interactions easy and we hope will enable hospitality businesses to flourish after the last challenging year.”



Iain High, CEO at Anderson Zaks commented; “The recent global disruption has been a difficult time for many businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors. However, experts, not just statisticians and economists, are forecasting a demand for travel, eating out and entertainment not seen since after the last two world wars. Our new solution is designed especially for the hospitality sector and enables businesses to take ‘the store to the door’, to provide customers with seamless, safe service outside and at the table, enabling them to capitalise on the opportunities ahead.”



Developed in partnership with SPARK EPoS, and running on Android devices, Anderson Zaks Red Card payment processing supports contactless, Chip & PIN, magnetic stripe and keyed entry. The devices operate seamlessly with 4G, 3G, Bluetooth, WiFi and 2.4G/5Ghz connectivity.



-ends-



NOTES to EDITORS



About SPARK EPoS

SPARK EPos is a software and technology development company with a background in food & beverage. The company is passionate about problem-solving and applying those skills to the hospitality industry. Fairly-priced hardware and a software package of EPOS, Reservations, CRM & Marketing Tools are continually developed and updated with new functionality, to never be out of date.



Its mission is to utilise technology and bring interactivity to the forefront of business operations in one intelligent, easy-to-use system. Its unique cloud-based software encompasses EPoS, Payments, Reservations, CRM, Digital Marketing, Customer Self-Ordering, Stock Management and detailed reporting, enabling data-driven decisions from easily accessible analytics.



All SPARK hardware is purpose-built, ranging from revolutionary terminals, self-ordering kiosks, mobile-ordering and mobile-payment devices designed for enhanced customer interactivity and sales.



For more information please visit: SPARK EPoS





About Anderson Zaks

Anderson Zaks is a leading independent omni-channel Payment Gateway based in the UK, delivering highly reliable, fast and secure payment processing services to many hundreds of businesses located across the UK, Europe, Middle East and USA.



For over 20 years Anderson Zaks has been addressing the payments needs of small and medium sized enterprises through to multi-national corporations, and operates in a variety of markets through sector specialist partners. Anderson Zaks customers benefit from flexibility, personalised customer care, independence (from both acquirer and hardware manufacturer) and extensive experience.



RedCard Processing Services provides authorisation, settlement and a range of value-added transaction services. RedCard supports Chip and PIN, contactless, and ecommerce transactions and has connections to all UK and several European acquirers.



Anderson Zaks takes security very seriously, its RedCard Payment Gateway is PCI DSS Level 1 certified, and its RedCard software is PA-DSS validated.



For more information about Anderson Zaks, RedCard Processing Services and RedCard Applications please visit: Anderson Zaks



