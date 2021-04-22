Wowcher, the ecommerce marketplace that showcases experiences and luxuries at an affordable price, has launched a new retail media platform from CitrusAd, which gives its network of merchants greater control and more involvement in managing and measuring their sponsored ad campaigns.



The self-serve platform is designed to streamline processes so merchants can log in, select the deals they want to advertise and the search terms to target when setting up sponsored ad campaigns. They can also track their campaign successes via a live reporting dashboard that delivers real-time performance metrics and campaign optimisation.



For customers searching the Wowcher website, the deals displayed will change dynamically dependent on the search criteria, making the overall shopping experience quicker, more efficient, and more relevant to the individual.



With more than 20 million subscribers and a huge network of suppliers, Wowcher features some of the best deals across a range of categories. From travel to restaurant meals, spa days to house and garden products, the brand offers fantastic value for money to its customers.



George Oborne, Director of Innovation at Wowcher, comments: “We are always looking for new ways to develop and enhance our product offerings and our site functionality, and ultimately to deliver the very best experience for our customers. We now have a retail media platform that will be much easier to manage. The system delivers less time-intensive processes, which relieves some of our internal resources, while our merchants experience an interactive system that gives them more involvement in their campaigns and improves their overall engagement with Wowcher.”



He adds: “CitrusAd offered a highly interactive product, and has provided hands-on technical support throughout the integration. We’ve been really impressed.”



Brad Moran, CEO at CitrusAd, adds: “Wowcher is one of the most popular online marketplaces, offering some of the best deals around. We’re excited to be part of their digital retail media journey and to support the evolution of their ecommerce platform. Right now with the huge shift to online, we feel that CitrusAd is the right technology at the right time to support retailers in their success; it’s a fantastic opportunity sitting in front of them.”



The CitrusAd retail media platform technology has been adopted by some of the world’s most successful retailers across 25 countries, serving over 50 billion ad requests per year. The company has opened offices in the UK, Netherlands and Spain, and three offices in the US.



About Wowcher

Wowcher is an ecommerce marketplace, showcasing the luxurious things in life and the best experiences at an affordable price that is hard to beat. Wowcher features the greatest deals across a range of categories; from travel deals to restaurants meals, spas days to house and garden products, the brand has a real catalogue of items and offers fantastic value for money to customers.



About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetise their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in 2017, CitrusAd has become the global, retail industry’s preferred sponsored product and banner ad platform. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 25 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform to create more personal shopping experiences and deliver greater ROI for suppliers.



Visit: https://www.citrusad.com



