Shoeaholics, the UK’s digital destination for multi-branded footwear, announces the launch of its charitable arm ‘Shoe Good’ with its first charity partnership with Smart Works. Smart Works provides unemployed women with clothing and coaching to help them get a job. As part of its partnership, Shoeaholics will donate approximately 3,000 pairs of shoes and 500 bags this year for Smart Works clients, as well as 500 pairs of shoes for Smart Works Fashion Sales, to help raise funds for the charity. Shoeaholics staff will also lend its support to Smart Works activities later this year through volunteering.



Through its service, Smart Works will give the donated Shoeaholics shoes and bags to clients at their dressing appointments, helping them to feel prepared and confident ahead of their job interview. Following their Smart Works experience, 65% of clients go on to get the job and transform their life. To date, Smart Works has helped over 18,000 women.



Angela Asiedua, Head of Brand Marketing at Shoeaholics, says: “We are delighted and proud to partner with Smart Works and help them as they work to transform the lives of their clients by giving them the tools and confidence to success.



“As shoe and accessory obsessives, we know better than anyone that sometimes a good shoe or outfit can help you feel powerful, and we hope that these amazing women will walk into their interviews feeling fabulous and with confidence.



“This is our first initiative under our ‘Shoe Good’ charity arm and is a cause we are extremely passionate about. ‘Shoe Good’ is a key mission for us moving forward especially after the challenges of covid. It seems more important than ever that we look after each other and help where we can, and we look forward to announcing further charity partnerships later this year which will include shoes for men.”



Kate Stephens, Smart Works CEO says: “



“Shoeaholics has already started making a difference with their donations, ensuring our clients have a choice of amazing footwear so that they can walk into their interviews with confidence. After a challenging year we know that demand for our service is going to continue growing as women look to get into work. With the support of partners like Shoeaholics we can be ready to help any woman who needs our support with the tools she needs to succeed.”



ABOUT SHOEAHOLICS

Shoeaholics was established in 2014 by Kurt Geiger as an online pureplay, with its core focus being great value proposition. It has since evolved to become the UK’s #1 online destination for shoes and accessories with over 15 million customers and £20 million in sales last year.



Shoeholics finds the very best deals on designer shoes and handbag brands at up to 40% off their original price. As well as partnering with the very best 'household name' brands, the team is constantly looking for new and emerging brands to partner with ensuring it has a brand portfolio that sets it apart from the rest. Now with a catalogue of over 100 brands, including Aldo, Carvela, Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, Birkenstock, Skechers, Fitflop, Hunter & Superga to name but a few, the choice is unrivalled.



Shoeaholics' obsession with shoes stretches from every day looks to the most special of occasions with over 6,000 options to choose from. More recently Shoeaholics has grown from a value led site to one focused on great brand choice, trends and value, holding a unique market position.



ABOUT SMART WORKS



Founded in September 2013, Smart Works exists to give disadvantaged women the confidence they need to reach their full potential, secure employment and change the trajectory of their lives.



The women who come to Smart Works are referred from prisons, refuges, mental health charities and Job Centres. In the last year, 43% of clients had been unemployed for over a year, 25% had been rejected from over 50 jobs and 14% had been rejected from over 100 jobs. 40% of clients were single mothers, 15% considered themselves to have a disability and 52% were from an ethnic minority.



At a Smart Works appointment, each client receives a styling session to find a high-quality interview outfit that will fill her with confidence. This is followed by a one-to-one coaching session with a volunteer interview coach, where each client receives valuable interview preparation and CV development advice.



Since the pandemic hit, our service has become virtual, with clients receiving online coaching, a virtual dressing consultation and a parcel of workwear items sent in the post.



We are proud that 65% secure a job within a month. Successful clients are welcomed back for a second dressing, receiving a capsule working wardrobe to last until their first pay cheque.



Charity Registration No: 1080609