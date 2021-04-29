cyberattacks have increased significantly, generating an awareness that security for mobile workers is incredibly important

Cyber-security firm wins highest industry accolade for Secure Communications technology



London, UK - Armour Comms, a supplier of UK Government and NATO approved solutions for secure communications including voice, video, messaging and data, has been awarded a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2021. The award was made for outstanding short term growth in overseas sales over the last three years.



Established in 2015, Armour Comms is one of only 112 organisations nationally to be recognised with an acclaimed Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade this year. Armour Comms technology provides the convenience and usability of consumer-grade apps, with enterprise and government grade security features required by professional users to protect sensitive information and maintain privacy. Armour technology provides a highly secure mobile communications platform where every element of data, including meta-data, can be controlled.



David Holman, Director and co-founder of Armour Comms said; “The whole team at Armour are honoured to have been selected for a Queen’s Award and I know our many customers around the world will share our excitement at this recognition. It is the highlight for us of a busy 12 month period where many organisations moved to remote working and therefore required more robust security for their home workers.



“During the pandemic cyberattacks have increased significantly, generating an awareness that security for mobile workers is incredibly important because it presents such a large attack surface. By combining the usability of consumer-grade apps with enhanced security required for business use our products provide the assurance required when sharing sensitive information of all kinds and maintaining privacy, even in the most challenging of environments.”



Armour Comms supplies the secure communications solutions of choice for governments, banks, defence and law enforcement, financial services, legal and healthcare organisations, as well as family offices, ultra-high nett worth individuals and journalists operating in unfriendly regimes.



This short video explains how the Armour technology works: Youtube



- ends -



NOTES TO EDITORS



About the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

Now it its 55th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Award Emblem for the next five years.



Applications for Queen’s Awards for Enterprise 2022 open on 1 May 2021. For more information visit: Queen's Awards





About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3/4/5G, Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and macOS platforms. Armour Mobile features in-built secure conferencing (audio and video) between multiple callers. SigNet by Armour provides similar end-user features with enhanced AES-256 bit peer to peer encryption.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour are available as Cloud or On-Premises solutions. If required Armour’s technology can interoperate with SIP based PBXs and commonly used UC installations, extending the reach of mobile secure comms to the desk phone in the enterprise.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour enable users inside and external to an organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduced costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.



Armour’s products include NATO and CPA approved offerings up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted with solutions via selected Armour partners available to mitigate threats up to SECRET.

Armour’s products are trusted by Government departments, banks, law enforcement, defence and health organisations, and enterprises around the world.



In March 2021 Armour achieved ISO27001:2013 registration for the Armour Communications Information Security Management System covering the development and delivery of Armour Mobile, SigNet and white-labelled products.



Armour and SigNet by Armour are registered trademarks of Armour Communications Limited.

Armour Mobile, Armour Connect, Armour Desktop and Medicomms by Armour are trademarks of Armour Communications Limited.



For more information please visit: Armour Comms

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on Linked In







Editors’ Contacts

David Holman

Armour Communications

+44 (0)20 36 37 38 01

david.holman@armourcomms.com



Andreina West

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk