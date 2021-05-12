makes finding, accessing, and sharing enterprise analytics & BI (ABI) output and other company information as easy as using Netflix or Spotify

New Digital Hive release presents content in ‘swimlanes’, offers ‘previews’ and five new connectors



Today Digital Hive launches the first intelligent enterprise portal that makes finding, accessing, and sharing enterprise analytics & BI (ABI) output and other company information as easy as using Netflix or Spotify. Built for today’s multi-generational, hybrid IT and digitally transforming enterprises, this release of Digital Hive presents company data and content in consumer app-inspired ‘swimlanes’, and displays content previews. It also includes new connectors to Looker, Microsoft OneDrive, SAP Analytics Cloud, Splunk, and TIBCO Spotfire.



A spaghetti junction of enterprise software



Despite vendors' efforts to convince enterprises to standardise on single applications and platforms, this rarely happens due to M&A consolidation, changing IT leadership, generational preferences, and different use case requirements. Most companies run an average of 3.8 ABI tools, according to Gartner. They also run multiple content management systems, intranets and file storage systems like Google Drive, SharePoint, and Box.



Business users relying on these systems need to know which to look in and then track down the best report, dashboard, or file in time to do essential things like resolve customer issues, negotiate contracts, and prepare for board meetings. As Digital Hive’s CEO Kevin Hurd explains: “Business people increasingly expect to adopt and use analytics software and other information systems the same way as they do with consumer apps - instantly, and with little or no training or need for IT intervention. That also means that businesses need to think more like Netflix and Spotify, understanding preferences, pushing out relevant content, and encouraging users to share and collaborate with peers.”



Digital Hive offers enterprises a pragmatic way to retain their investments in all their business systems while helping users get the most out of them. This latest release goes well beyond shielding users from the underlying complexity; it provides an unparalleled, consumer apps-inspired user experience.



Simple, modern, and personal UX to boost adoption

Digital Hive offers enterprises a pragmatic way to retain their investments in all their business systems while helping users get the most out of them. This latest release goes well beyond shielding users from the underlying complexity; it gives complex and legacy business information systems a consumer ‘makeover’ to an experience that’s simple, modern, and dynamic. By offering a personal experience, Digital Hive gives users access to the information they need to be successful in their jobs without having to rely on help from IT and data experts. This satisfying, personalised experience drives engagement for tools like Microsoft Power BI, ThoughtSpot, Tableau, Qlik, IBM Cognos and in turn boosts adoption levels.



New capabilities in this release of Digital Hive include:



*Netflix-like 'swimlanes' - after each user input their initial preferences, Digital Hive organises content into multiple swimlanes.



*Dashboard / Report / content previews including ‘thumbnails’



*New connectors - Looker, Microsoft OneDrive, SAP Analytics Cloud, Splunk, and TIBCO Spotfire



About Digital Hive



Digital Hive is an international software company that provides an intelligent enterprise portal to content from analytics and BI tools, content management systems, and file systems - on premise and in the cloud. By providing a single, shared organisational view, federated search across tools, and custom branding, Digital Hive helps drive systems adoption, improve data literacy, and deliver data stories for better decision making and business performance. A 2020 Gartner ‘Cool Vendor,’ Digital Hive customers like Clarity, DFS, Highmark, Froneri, Pomona College, and University of Denver.



