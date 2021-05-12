Harvey Maria is launching a stylish new authentic wood collection - Hurst Herringbone. Inspired by traditional timber parquet flooring, with its historical and luxurious provenance, the unique size of these petite planks has been carefully designed so they can be easily laid in a classic herringbone pattern.



This brand new collection creates a modern luxe feel in both contemporary and traditional homes, and really reflects trending kitchen designs. Featuring ultra-realistic wood grain textures, these tactile luxury vinyl floor tiles look and feel like real wood, but are massively practical, durable and sustainable. Harvey Maria Founder Mark Findlay explains why the collection is a great sustainable flooring option - ‘We are really proud that the MSeries collection is recognised for its low impact on the environment in all aspects - from production to composition to emissions. The whole range is also certified as exceeding the Eurofins Indoor Air Quality Gold Standard, which means that our floors & adhesives have very low VOC emissions, and so provide a safe and healthy indoor environment for you, your family and your pets.’



The collection sits within Harvey Maria’s bestselling MSeries range of natural planks and authentic oaks. Hurst Herringbone comprises six colourways to complement all interior styles - from rustic Torn Bracken, elegant Earl Grey to a more traditional Old Bramble.



All designs are incredibly durable and easy to maintain, providing a waterproof and slip resistant finish, with a lifetime residential warranty. All floors work beautifully in busy homes & demanding commercial spaces, and are compatible with underfloor heating.



To order free samples & for more details please visit harveymaria.com

