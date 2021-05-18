For centuries plants and gardens have clearly been influential on fashion sensibility.

The London College of Garden Design has announced their Autumn event schedule to include a conference that will explore the relationship between Plants, Gardens and Fashion.



LCGD Director Andrew Fisher Tomlin said ‘For centuries plants and gardens have clearly been influential on fashion sensibility. The fashion industry’s most lauded designers are known for recurrent themes around flora and gardens and the influence of their own gardens on their work. We want to explore if it works both ways, to find out if garden designers and gardeners are influenced by fashion professionals?’



The Conference will hear from leading fashion professionals and academics including Amy de la Haye, Professor of Dress History and Fashion Curation and joint Director of the Centre for Fashion Curation at London College of Fashion; Justine Picardie, a contributing editor to Harper’s Bazaar and author of the soon to be published Miss Dior: A Story of Courage and Couture and Hairdressing legend Sam McKnight in conversation with award-winning garden designer Jo Thompson.



Fisher Tomlin adds ‘This is a conference that we have been working on for a number of years and in 2021 the stars have aligned, and we’ve been able to get everyone together into one place.’ The Conference will be held at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew with very limited in-person attendance but will also be streamed live online and available as a recorded event for other time zones.



Further events for the Autumn include in-person design training at RHS Garden Wisley and LCGD’s main homes at the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew and the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne Australia and online webinars.



About the London College of Garden Design



The London College of Garden Design is one of Europe’s leading specialist design colleges and offers professional level courses from the College’s two homes at the world-famous Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew and the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne Australia.



Tickets for the Conference and more details can be purchased through www.lcgd.org.uk



