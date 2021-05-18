Paramount Timber Group are hosting a roundtable event on creating a net zero construction industry. The panel of industry experts will discuss the UK’s housebuilding industry, and the measures and policies that need to be implemented to ensure the industry is moving towards becoming carbon neutral - in a way that is not only meaningful but financially stable.



The roundtable is set to take place on 25th May 2021 at 2pm in The Stanley Building, Kings Cross, London (full details below) and will feature discussion from industry leaders such as regulatory bodies, architects and developers. Please see the attached for a full view of the panellists so far.



Event details:

Date - 25.05.21

Roundtable discussion - 2pm-3pm

Media Q&A - 3pm - 3:30pm

Refreshments - 3:30pm - 5pm

Location – The Stanley Building, Kings Cross, Seven Pancras Square, 7 King's Blvd, London N1C 4AG



There is currently a lot of noise from corporations and large-scale house buildings around moving towards becoming carbon neutral, with the race among companies with a strong CSR strategy to achieve this by 2030 fully underway. This race to a carbon neutral status has seen companies plant forests to offset their carbon footprint, and whilst this is certainly beneficial, it isn’t solving the issue, rather putting a plaster over it.



Paramount Timber wants to bring this discussion to the table to move the needle forward in how real change will look.



