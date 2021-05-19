‘He plays the hell outta them keys’ – Jennifer Hudson ‘He sounds like Little Richard’ – Sir Tom Jones ‘An extraordinary young talent’ – Jools Holland



Yamaha Music London, the iconic London music store, is proud to announce their first social media show launching on Thursday 27 May 2021. Tom Seals is the first artist to collaborate with Yamaha Music London on the inaugural season of exciting in-store sessions, created to showcase the fun and enjoyment of playing live music.



Tom Seals, the ‘UK Piano Man’ and outstanding vocalist, hosts each episode alongside members of his band and celebrity guests including, Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs, Georgia Van Etten and Pablo Ettinger of Caffe Nero.



Each episode is filmed at Yamaha Music London and will showcase Tom, his distinctive vocals and outstanding musicianship on the keyboards, and focuses on a different aspect of music, from performing to life as a musician. Tom also shares playing and performance tips and shares songwriting secrets.



Stephen Davies Yamaha Music London retail operations manager explains: “This is a very exciting first for Yamaha Music London! The opportunity of working with Tom and experiencing his energy and passion for music has been extraordinary! He is currently taking the world by storm, and yet he’s been so generous with his time, by sharing his knowledge and music expertise exclusively with us. I would encourage everyone to watch Tom Seals Plays Yamaha Music London along with some unique performances and surprise guests there are tons of tips for musicians either starting out on their musical journey or for those who are more experienced performers. Enjoy!”



Tom Seals Plays Yamaha Music London will be featured across Yamaha Music London social channels each week starting Thursday 27 May. Follow or subscribe now so you don’t miss out!



Tom Seals is also starring in his own music/celeb TV show on Sky 191 and his new single ‘Kissing In-Between The 45s’ - out 25 June. And debut UK theatre tour taking place in Autumn.



Tom has worked with, and supported, established artists such as Jools Holland Jamie Cullum, Gregory Porter, Dame Cleo Laine, Hugh Laurie, KT Tunstall.



Yamaha Music London is an exciting destination for musicians and aspiring musicians right in the heart of London’s Soho.



Yamaha Music London is the only flagship Yamaha music store outside of Japan and has a stellar selection of musical instruments, music gear and accessories.



This unique store is located a stone’s throw from Oxford Street and Tottenham Court Road tube, just around the corner from the legendary Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and the Marquee Club



Store Address: 152-`160 Wardour Street

London W1F8YA

www.yamahamusiclondon.com



