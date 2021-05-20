Thursday 20th May: Splosh, the first and original company to offer refillable laundry, home cleaning products and toiletries delivered through the letterbox, is excited to have introduced its revolutionary new health and beauty range. For the first time ever, a shampoo and conditioner are now available as a refillable concentrate. Splosh’s aim is to make refilling easy and eco-friendly when it comes to stocking your bathroom cabinet.



The shampoo and conditioner come in refillable packages which can be posted straight through your door. The refillables ensure zero plastic waste and cut down on CO2 emissions, as a large percentage of shampoo and conditioner is usually water which is heavy to transport.



The products are from naturally derived ingredients, are not tested on animals and are vegan friendly. The shampoo contains coconut oil, perfect for repairing damaged hair and taming frizz. The conditioner contains coconut oil, argan oil which has a high content of vitamins and nutrients, ideal for nourishing your scalp, shea butter which repairs split ends and castor oil ensuring that your hair is shiny and glossy.



Angus Grahame, Founder of Splosh said: “We have been busy working on our health and beauty range for some time now and are really thrilled by what we have created. To be the first to design a concentrated refillable shampoo and conditioner is very exciting. You simply add water, shake the bottle and you’ll end up with lovely shiny hair.



Splosh was the first and original company to offer refillable laundry, home cleaning products and toiletries delivered through the letterbox. We have been making it easy for customers to cut out plastic waste for nearly 10 years and have already saved nearly 1.4 million bottles from bins. We even have an app to make sure that re-ordering from us, is quick and easy.”



Bottle prices: Shampoo 500ml £3.45 and Conditioner 450ml £4.95



Shampoo (3 bottle refill) £9.45, equates to £3.15 a bottle, or £2.84 on subscription.

Conditioner (2 bottle refill) £9.75, equates to £4.88 a bottle, or £4.39 on subscription.



Launched in 2012, Splosh’s products are cruelty free, vegan friendly and septic tank safe. Based in Mid-Wales, founder Angus Grahame came up with the idea for Splosh when he was on a trip to his local supermarket in Hay-on-Wye, to recycle old plastic bottles and the rest is history.



