SmartTask, a UK-based developer of cloud workforce management solutions, has been certified a carbon neutral business by Carbon Neutral Britain™. As well as offsetting its own carbon footprint, SmartTask has made the ground-breaking move to offset the additional footprint generated by its customers’ IT in using the SmartTask solution – believed to be an industry-first initiative.



Paul Ridden CEO of SmartTask explained; “Studies show that there is a growing consumer demand for products and services from businesses that are taking action on climate change. Our mission at SmartTask has long been to build solutions that not only help our customers to operate more efficiently but also that lessen their impact on the planet by reducing the use of paper, improving communications and minimising unnecessary travel.



“Our latest environmental initiative will help our clients to reduce their carbon footprints still further. We believe that we are the first Carbon Neutral Workforce Management platform provider for the security and cleaning/facilities management sector and the first to offer this additional benefit to our customers.”



SmartTask has undertaken a broad package of ongoing measures to reduce its carbon footprint. These measures include:

• Additional building insulation and latest specification replacement windows to reduce heat loss and reduce heating requirements

• Replacement heating and lighting systems with the latest low emissions

• Providing Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points for staff and replacing all company vehicles with EV or Plug-in Electric Hybrid Vehicles (PEHV).



Ongoing initiatives include:

• Retiring aging IT equipment to replace with energy efficient equivalents

• Encouraging the reduction in staff commuting with more flexible working policies

• Moving to Utility suppliers that generate power from 100% sustainable sources.

• Solar panels to further reduce requirement for grid-based electricity.



Remaining emissions are being offset by contributions to a portfolio of certified carbon offsetting projects including sustainable energy such as windfarms, hydroelectric and reforestation programmes that are certified to the highest global standards.



Carbon emissions at SmartTask were monitored and calculated during the calendar year January to December 2020 using the ISO 14064 Standard and the GHG Emissions Protocol Accounting Standard - the two largest and most recognised standards for carbon footprint calculation in the world.





About Carbon Neutral Britain

London-based Carbon Neutral Britain provides internationally recognised offsetting services. All of its carbon offsetting projects are certified to the highest standards through the UK and EU Emissions Trading Standard (EU + UK ETS), Gold Standard Voluntary Emission Reductions (VER) and the United Nations Certified Emission Reductions (CER) programmes.



For more information please visit: Carbon Neutral Britain



About SmartTask

SmartTask, is a cloud-based employee scheduling and workforce management solution. Its industry-leading features are built through feedback from hundreds of UK service providers, helping to radically improve the way service contracts are set up, rostered and managed. Customers benefit from a significant reduction in administrative time and costs – with greater operational control, performance and higher quality service delivery – that is consistently contract compliant.



The SmartTask solution is highly scalable and therefore suitable for use by owner-manager companies up to enterprise organisations with 1000s of employees.



With over 20 years’ experience, the team at SmartTask has an enviable track record of creating leading-edge, cloud-based, mobile workforce solutions. In April 2020 SmartTask gained ISO27001 certification.



From its head office in Buckinghamshire, the company manages deployments across the UK and beyond and is responsible for hundreds of millions of transactions each month.





For more information please visit: SmartTask

