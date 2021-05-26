Attendees at our App Building Day will learn everything they need to build their own Cognitive Search app.

- Launch will take place at upcoming App Building Day, an expert-led training session, where attendees will learn how to build a Cognitive Search app in just a few steps



Zürich, 26 May 2021. Squirro, the Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, has announced the launch of its new Squirro App Studio, a no code / low code platform to build and set up AI-powered apps quickly and easily.



The platform is enhanced with an extensive set of connectors, allowing users to unify their data sources and extract actionable insights and recommendations. In just one click, users can connect the Cognitive Search app with CRM systems such as Salesforce, premium market data such as Refinitiv, Pitchbook, and a range of different enterprise systems including OneDrive, SharePoint, Confluence, Jira, Google Drive, Gmail and Dropbox.



The company, recently named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insights Engines, will showcase Squirro App Studio at the first edition of the Squirro App Building Day, scheduled for June 10th. The free event will enable users with no background in data science to build the Cognitive Search app, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) to create a unique search experience.



“Search has always been a challenging area, where users struggle to find the correct information and are required to wade through vast amounts of dispersed data to find what they need,” said Patrice Neff, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, Squirro. “AI, ML and NLP provide the tools to create the required changes, delivering robust insights quickly and effectively through an easy-to-use interface that understands the users’ intent and their needs. Attendees at our App Building Day will learn everything they need to build their own Cognitive Search app.”



Cognitive Search offers a unique search experience that gathers data from internal and external sources, and understands the users’ intent and context whilst providing them with the correct information at the right time. Squirro Cognitive Search is the next generation of enterprise search that uses AI and machine learning to provide a unique search experience. This application increases the efficiency and effectiveness of search across enterprises and reduces search times by up to 90%.



The Squirro App Building Day will enable users with no or low background in data science to build their own Cognitive Search app. During this session, they will learn how to connect internal and external data sources to improve search capabilities, categorize information, and create visual and intuitive dashboards to search more effectively and efficiently.



The event will be presented by Patrice Neff, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer; and Peter Brejza, Solution Engineer, Squirro. After the event, all attendees will receive a free trial to start building and using their own Cognitive Search app.



The registrations for Squirro App Building Day are open on https://info.squirro.com/appbuildingpr.



-ends-



For more information contact:



Gloria Fernandez, Head of Marketing EMEA & Asia

T. +41 78 859 63 51 - gloria.fernandez@squirro.com



or



Paul Allen, Rise PR

T. +44 7515 199 487 - paul@risepr.co.uk



About Squirro

Businesses capitalize on new opportunities, improve client relations, and optimize decision-making capabilities using Squirro’s vertical-specific Augmented Intelligence solutions, which combine human intelligence with powerful AI. An Insights Engine at its core, Squirro delivers contextualized insights from your most relevant data sources and displays them directly, via workbench integrations or through self-service applications.



Squirro works with global organizations, primarily in the Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing industries. Customers include Bank of England, Standard Chartered, ING, Brookson, Candriam, and Ninety-One. Founded in 2012, Squirro is currently present in Zürich, London, Munich, New York, and Singapore.



Further information about AI-driven business insights can be found at https://squirro.com/