3 June 2021, Bloc Hotels is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Lewis as its new Chief Financial Officer.



Paul brings a wealth of experience from across a mix of hospitality sectors as well as technology businesses and will support the continuing expansion plans of Bloc.



Construction of a new flagship Bloc Hotel is already underway at Grand Central in Birmingham and more properties are in the pipeline.



Paul says: “I have watched the progress of Bloc over the years and look forward to helping with the realisation of the next exciting growth phase and want to continue the success it has achieved over the past decade.



“The aspirations of Bloc are closely aligned to those we held at Qbic prior to the covid pandemic, I believe there will be many opportunities for Bloc as the sector continues to recover.



“Clearly there are challenges in the short-term as a result of covid, however the longer-term prospects for hospitality are solid and I am very excited to join the Bloc team at this time.”



Paul was previously CFO at Qbic Hotels and FD at St Christopher’s Inns, the European Hostel chain, CFO at Datapoint, a European systems integrator, UK FD & Group FC at Genesys, a NASDAQ technology business. He has also held commercial roles, at M&B pubs & restaurants. Paul is ACMA qualified.



Rob Morgan, Managing Director of Bloc Hotels, says: “We are excited that Paul is joining Bloc. He has an integral role to play in helping us realise our ambitious expansion plans.”



Bloc’s critically-acclaimed designer hotels in Gatwick Airport and Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter have already proved a hit with business and leisure travellers.



Bloc also launched their innovative Apartment Bloc suites in Birmingham in 2017. The innovative apart-rooms combine the convenience of a hotel with the creature comforts of your own home and are ideal for guests booking longer stays.



Work has already begun on the landmark 22-storey Bloc Grand Central hotel in the heart of Birmingham. Its high-tech design and fit-out will help realise the City Council’s vision of making the district around New Street Station a vibrant and attractive destination for visitors.



The area is at the centre of the Big City Plan – a 20-year project to create thousands of jobs and bring £2 billion-a-year into Birmingham’s economy. Bloc’s designers, with innovation partners Samsung, have developed a high-tech, smart hotel that matches the aspirations of the area.





About Bloc.

Bloc Hotels develop, own and operate high quality, short stay hotels in prime locations. Its smart design and construction techniques create compact, perfectly-formed rooms. The Bloc model delivers a value-driven guest experience by focusing on details that matter. By applying spatially efficient design, Bloc delivers exceptional real estate investment returns and continues to go from strength to strength with a well-funded pipeline of construction projects underway.



It owns and operates the 245-bedroom Bloc Gatwick and 105-bedroom Bloc Birmingham Jewellery Quarter. The 227-bedroom Bloc Grand Central development is currently under construction. Bloc also owns the 276-bedroom Glasgow development property that is expected to begin construction in 2021.