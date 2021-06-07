Money and good health, or, in these more modern times, cryptocurrency and fitness - probably the most important factors in pursuit of happiness. We tend to lose one, while chasing the other. That, however, is about to change.



Now, in the UK, you can purchase dumbbells or any other fitness equipment with Bitcoin.

Gymzey, a forward-thinking London-based fitness retailer, now accepts cryptocurrency payments in addition to traditional methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Laybuy, Klarna, and Paypal.



Gymzey can process Bitcoin payments for whatever fitness equipment you buy, from boxing gloves to kettlebells to the ever-popular hex dumbbells, thanks to the Coinbase merchant interface.



Gymzey's managing director and founder of fitness equipment brand Diagor, Arvy Andres, says: "At Gymzey, we're always trying to innovate, get ahead of strong competition. Because of its popularity, acceptance of crypto payments was an obvious choice. Many of our customers, particularly in the younger age group, are increasingly Bitcoin holders. Only concern was Bitcoin price fluctuations; even 5% decrease can wipe out our earnings. To avoid that, after sale, we simply convert cryptocurrency to pound sterling."



Besides Bitcoin, at Gymzey, you can shop using whichever cryptocurrency you have in your wallet, whether it's Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Ethereum.

Gymzey is on a mission to promote a healthy lifestyle, the joy of movement and personal sports achievements. Fast expanding, in the first half of this year, London based online retailer, added over 400 various gym equipment, cross training, mma and boxing products to its offering.





