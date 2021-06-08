promoting disruptive technologies and providing best-in-class bespoke software and support, aligns perfectly with our long term vision

Tuesday, June 8th 2021, London: International Computer Concepts Inc. (ICC-USA) is proud to announce a new strategic alliance with Define Tech – its new EMEA representative, tasked with uncovering, developing and supporting ICC-USA’s European customer base.



Building upon ICC-USA’s expertise in delivering market leading hardware and software solutions, Define Tech will extend ICC-USA’s reach to now support partners and customers, on a global basis.



With over 25 years of experience in the industry, ICC-USA specialise in cloud computing, high-performance computing (HPC), storage, computational finance, GPU servers & High Frequency Trading, with a team that is highly-trained in developing architecture-minded solutions. Historically, ICC focused on selling Supermicro-based solutions and have now grown to develop their own custom solutions for HPC, storage, and finance that are unparalleled in the marketplace.



“We are excited to grow our geographic footprint with Define Tech, and to broaden our solution portfolio for customers across Europe and beyond. Our joint knowledge base, supported by a rich ecosystem of technology partners will ensure our customers are equipped with the best tools and technologies to realise their most demanding performance, utilisation and TCO ambitions.”

Alexey Stolyar, ICC-USA’s Director of Development.



“We are proud to represent ICC-USA in the European HPC market, and to continue to build on its impressive heritage in the high-performance technology community – now on a global scale. ICC’s proven track record of delivering enterprise hardware solutions, promoting disruptive technologies and providing best-in-class bespoke software and support, aligns perfectly with our long term vision.”

David Power, CTO Define Tech Ltd.



To find out more visit www.icc-usa.com or www.define-technology.com



Media Contacts: Marina Bashneva ( marinab@icc-usa.com ), Orla Power ( orla@define-technology.com )



About International Computer Concepts (ICC)

International Computer Concepts (ICC) is a leading provider of IT technology. Since 1993, ICC has been integrating computing systems with the latest hardware and software components to meet the ever-changing business and IT requirements of its clients. With a focus on technical expertise and delivering energy-efficient and high-performance solutions, ICC uses only the best components available to design and assemble computing systems. Based in Northbrook, Illinois, ICC works closely with clients that include local businesses, multinational corporations, institutions of higher learning, high performance computing and government agencies to equip them with superb systems built for their needs.