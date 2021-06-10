RazorSecure has doubled its team size in the last 12 months, driven by strong demand for cyber security services across the rail sector

10th June 2021: Cyber security specialists for the rail industry, RazorSecure, today announces the closure of its latest investment round which raised more than £2 million - bringing the total funds raised by the company since its launch in 2015 to more than £6 million.



Growing product portfolio for rail industry



This investment will help fuel the company’s growth providing cyber security detection platforms to train manufacturers and operators. The company is already providing support to major suppliers to the rail industry including Arriva and Icomera as well as several train manufacturers.



The investment is supported by existing investors Enterprise M3 Growth Fund; Mainport Innovation Fund II, a leading Dutch venture capital fund focused on the transport sector; Wentworth Limited; and Breed Reply. Breed Reply first invested in RazorSecure in 2016.



Despite the pandemic, RazorSecure has doubled its team size in the last 12 months, driven by strong demand for cyber security services across the rail sector. The EU Directive on security of network and information systems (NIS Directive) requires EU members to boost the overall level of cyber security in the EU and to develop a culture of security across sectors which are vital for the economy and society, such as utilities and transport. This has focussed rail companies on designing and implementing effective ways to control and manage risk within rail networks.



A flexible approach to rail cyber security



RazorSecure provides a suite of products and services to protect rail companies from cyber-attack. RazorSecure detects how a system operates and identifies deviations as a possible threat. This is a different approach to traditional cyber security software which focuses on protecting data stored on networks rather than control systems. Earlier this year RazorSecure further enhanced the protection available to the rail industry with the launch of its EN50155 approved Security Gateway for the industry.



Alex Cowan, CEO of RazorSecure, comments: “This funding will enable us to further develop our global presence and provide an enhanced level of protection to a growing number of customers in the rail industry. We have enjoyed both financial and strategic support from our investors and we will look to deliver significant value to them from this further investment.”



Since its launch in 2015, RazorSecure has provided cyber security solutions for the rail industry, covering both onboard and trackside applications. While working with leading rail companies, including Northern Trains, RazorSecure has filled a critical role within rail cyber security by providing a flexible approach that connects directly to the unique requirements of the rail industry. The company covers the distinct cyber risks present across the modern digital train fleet’s network infrastructure.



About RazorSecure



Founded in 2015 by CEO Alex Cowan, with headquarters in Basingstoke, RazorSecure provides leading companies across the rail industry with tailored cyber security solutions. As specialists in rail, RazorSecure technology is powered by machine learning and designed to protect rolling stock, signalling and infrastructure systems. RazorSecure software has been deployed in over 1600 rail vehicles and protected over 30 million rail passenger journeys.



More information available at http://www.razorsecure.com



