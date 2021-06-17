Calabrio is well positioned to help Southeast Asian customers move onto the cloud

Cloud-first workforce engagement management provider announces roadmap for Data Sovereignty across Southeast Asia

Singapore — Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, has announced the availability of its cloud Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) platform via a local point of presence in Singapore. The new, regional WEM cloud service will support the growing demand in Southeast Asia for cloud-first contact centre services from local enterprises as well as global organisations looking to move into the region.



The Singapore-hosted, cloud-based service was established for a large service provider enabling Calabrio to become the first in the region to offer a cloud-native enterprise-grade WEM platform that delivers true data sovereignty for Singapore-based customers, as well as providing superior power latency and data privacy to other enterprises in the Southeast Asian region. The cloud solution utilizes proprietary micro services, driving faster penetration and scale in new markets and maximizing ‘Time to Value’ for Calabrio customers.



This launch also demonstrates Calabrio’s growing strength, leadership, and commitment to the region, by supporting Southeast Asia’s increasing demand for cloud. Calabrio has seen dramatic growth during the past year, especially with cloud solutions, with over half its revenue in Asia-Pacific (APAC) generated from cloud installations. In APAC, Calabrio on-boarded 47 new customers in 2020, and so far in 2021 is already up 400% since Q1 2020.



Josh Jabs, Chief Technology Officer at Calabrio stated, “Southeast Asian businesses are accelerating their cloud adoption, especially with the success in other countries and local enterprises now moving to cloud. Calabrio will be the first to provide a truly region-specific cloud WEM here. With our technology and strategic partners like Cisco also launching Cloud-based Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) offerings here, Calabrio is well positioned to help Southeast Asian customers move onto the cloud.”



As well as providing faster regional services, the new WEM cloud service supports Calabrio’s ambition to provide total data sovereignty for customers in every country within Southeast Asia and beyond.



Sarel Roets, CEO for APAC at VoiceFoundry said, “In the evolved world of work from home, the emphasis on supporting agents wherever they are has never been more important which in turn means contact centres need a vendor that drives empowering, intelligent WEM functionality from any location.”



The addition of local cloud points of presence allows Southeast Asian customers to more easily access the latest and greatest innovations that Calabrio delivers via the cloud. Calabrio recently unveiled the new, cloud-first Calabrio ONE for the new era, with an integrated workforce management solution at its heart.



