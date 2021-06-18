Sophia London is a new natural hair care brand specially tailored towards curly and afro-textured hair. Taking a holistic approach to hair care, the brand uses natural ingredients such as exotic nuts, herbs, and wild fruit extracts to create a vegan-friendly range of products that work to define, hydrate, and maintain natural textured hair, hassle-free.



The founder, Falone had a passion for experimenting with different ingredients and creating homemade skin and hair care products for her home. Falone's original formulations were not only loved by her household but sought after by friends and family - and the seeds of Sophia London were born.



Sophia London's journey began when our founder Falone became a mum to Sophia, the inspiration behind the creation of Sophia London. Unable to create her own products due to the pressures of motherhood, Falone failed to find suitable products offering both quality and price, so she took matters into her own hands, literally. Central to Falone’s research and formulations were innovative plant-based blends that actively support and promote healthy hair and skin. Led by recent scientific research as well as traditional African botanical traditions, Falone continues to formulate the Sophia London collection with the primary aim of helping hair enthusiasts to fall in love with their hair again.



Sophia London soft-launched the brand in September 2020 in the midst of uncertain times (Covid-19 global pandemic) with the official launch this month, 30th of June 2021.



Since launching, Sophia London has quickly built up an online presence through social media and is a regular at various trade shows and events. Despite the pressures of Covid-19, the brand has continued to see an increase in sales, with many happy customers raving about seeing improvements in their hair after trying the products.



Sophia London aims to highlight how plant-based hair care products can be simple to use, effective and stress-free, encouraging people to think about their use of harmful products (containing sulfates and parabens) which are marketed towards afro and curly hair consumers and consider reducing it in a way that works for them. The brand is dedicated to playing its part in protecting customers' gorgeous curls as well as the planet.



Notes to Editor:



About Sophia London:



Founded in September 2020 in London, Sophia London manufactures and markets plant-powered hair care products which nourish, hydrate, soothe and protect all afro and curly hair types. Blending nature's most hydrating, botanical ingredients, such as Moringa, Baobab and Argan Oil, their formulations deliver genuine results without the use of chemicals and are completely cruelty-free.



Falone Mambu, founder, Sophia London comments ‘We’re really excited to launch Sophia London this month, it’s something we’ve talked about for a while and it felt like the right time to give it a go! One of the biggest trends we’ve seen recently is the growth in veganism and we know that moving to plant-based ingredients can have such a positive impact on both the health of individuals and the planet’.



I made the decision to embrace my natural hair a few years back after an unforgettable trip to a hairstylist who left my hair and scalp badly damaged combined with years of chemically processing and straightening my hair. I soon realised that this couldn’t be the way forward if I wanted my hair to be healthier, thicker, stronger, and natural’.



‘I used a mixture of exotic oils and butter (which then became our hair growth oil and buttercream) to encourage growth and moisture. Within a couple of months, my hair and edges were back and I knew I had something worth sharing with others.



With an extensive and exciting product menu ranging from hair butter, conditioners, oils, shampoos (and more to come), Sophia London is the destination for anyone with an interest in healthy living.



www.sophialondon.co.uk



@sophiahaircare



For samples, media enquiries, high res imagery, or interview requests please contact Fortune Mambu:



+44 (0)7721 603 686



info@sophiahaircare.com