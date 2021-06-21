London, U.K. – 21 June 2021: Integrity360, one of the UK and Ireland’s fastest growing cyber security specialists, has today announced a major strategic investment from leading private equity firm August Equity as part of a significant growth and expansion plan that will build the brand internationally.



In addition to the investment funding, Integrity360 founder and CEO Eoin Goulding is partnering with Ian Brown, who joins the company as Executive Chairman, with Goulding taking on the new role of President. Brown, an established entrepreneur and industry veteran has been running technology businesses for over 25 years, including most recently SecureData, the leading UK cyber security services business acquired by Orange in 2019.



Brown and Goulding intend to use the investment to accelerate the growth of Integrity360 with an extensive acquisition programme planned across Europe and further expand Integrity360’s comprehensive portfolio of services, including next generation managed detection and response (MDR) services.



Further, the existing Integrity360 executive team is being complemented by the addition of Matt Tomlinson who will run UK business development operations. Tomlinson previously worked at SecureData where he served in a similar position for almost 20 years.



Eoin Goulding has welcomed the announcement as exciting news for Integrity360’s employees and customers. “Over the past 16 years the company has successfully grown to become a leading cyber security specialist within Ireland and in the UK. We have a fantastic team with a thriving culture, and I am delighted to now work with both August and Ian who will continue to bolster our service capability and expand our reach internationally”.



Ian Brown commented: “I have followed and admired Integrity360 for some time, and so I am truly delighted to be partnering with Eoin – and of course August Equity – once again, with the goal to build a market leading cyber security services company across Europe. Integrity360 already has a strong reputation in the industry and a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio of services. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate our organic growth plans and also build the brand internationally. The market need for such services has never been stronger given both the massive digital transformation acceleration within businesses, alongside the rapid evolution of cyber threats.”



Mehul Patel, partner at August Equity, comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with Ian Brown again in the cyber security market and investing in Integrity360. We look forward to working with Ian, Eoin and the team as we work together to accelerate the growth of Integrity360 and build a substantial leadership position across the European market”.





About Integrity360

Integrity360 is the largest cyber security specialist in Ireland and a growing player in other markets including the UK. Founded in 2005 the company provides a comprehensive range of professional, support and managed cybersecurity services that identify and assess, protect and prevent, detect and analyse, and respond and recover cyber risks and threats.



Whether working independently or as an extension of a organisations own team Integrity360 strengthens security postures for both mid-market and enterprise organisations across a wide range of sectors including financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, retail, telecoms and utilities.



During 2020 the company reported revenue growth of 15% driven by the need for organisations to protect remote working environments and securing the rapid move of IT operations to the cloud.



About August Equity

August Equity is a private equity firm investing in companies with Enterprise Values of between £10 - £100m. August looks for markets that support scalable, service-oriented companies in high growth sectors where there is an opportunity to create market leading businesses. August has a strong heritage in the technology sector with notable investments including SecureData, Air IT, Charterhouse, Business Systems and Wax Digital.



